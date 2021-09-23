Scotiabank introduces next generation of multi-asset electronic trading - ScotiaRED

ScotiaRED - Responsive. Efficient. Dynamic

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today introduced ScotiaRED – a series of state-of-the-art electronic trading tools, to deliver high-quality execution to Equities, Fixed Income, and FX clients that includes the use of advanced analytics such as artificial intelligence.

"ScotiaRED is another example of Scotiabank's commitment to provide our clients with innovative market-leading products," said Jake Lawrence, Group Head and CEO, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank. "This next generation of electronic trading tools enhances performance and provides a superior client experience across our Americas footprint."

ScotiaRED provides global Equities clients access to Scotiabank's leading edge execution technology and in-depth market structure analysis, including new customizable trading algorithms, data-driven insights and access to the Bank's unique liquidity.

"We have modernized our global FX offering and created a strong platform for our global FX business with a streamlined user experience," continued Jake Lawrence. "Combined with expert local knowledge and on-shore liquidity, this new suite of electronic trading tools enables us to deliver real-time trading at competitive prices for our Americas clients."

ScotiaRED represents Scotiabank's ongoing investment in talent and novel technology, establishing the Bank not only as a leading bank in the Americas but an emerging world-class electronic trading provider.

For more information about ScotiaRED, visit: gbm.scotiabank.com/scotiared

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

