TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank shared today its latest roundup of digital banking enhancements to provide clients with even more customized experiences and added protection against fraud attempts.

The new enhancements to Scotiabank's Canadian mobile banking app include features designed to help clients bank faster and more securely:

Scotiabank Digital Banking Update: Latest Enhancements Include More AI-Powered Personalization and Fraud Prevention Features (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

AI-Powered Predictive Payment Prompts: Through this patented mobile banking feature, clients can stay on top of routine banking tasks through timely and intuitive prompts that enable clients to proactively manage upcoming bill payments, routine email money transfers, and account-to-account transactions.





Through this patented mobile banking feature, clients can stay on top of routine banking tasks through timely and intuitive prompts that enable clients to proactively manage upcoming bill payments, routine email money transfers, and account-to-account transactions. Built-In Protection Against Scams and Fraud : When the Scotia app is used during a phone call, clients receive an immediate alert reminding them never to share personal or card details. The app also flags unusual transactions as they happen, allowing clients to quickly approve legitimate activity or help stop potential fraud attempts. With simpler, in-app fraud reporting, getting help is faster when it matters most.





When the Scotia app is used during a phone call, clients receive an immediate alert reminding them never to share personal or card details. The app also flags unusual transactions as they happen, allowing clients to quickly approve legitimate activity or help stop potential attempts. With simpler, in-app reporting, getting help is faster when it matters most. Enhanced Card Controls: Clients can now manage their cards on their own terms. From requesting a replacement debit card in minutes if it is lost or stolen, to adjusting card limits and adding Visa credit cards instantly to a digital wallet , clients get faster access, fewer interruptions, and greater peace of mind when paying.

These enhancements reflect Scotiabank's ongoing commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and client first digital banking experiences. For more information, download the Scotia app or visit the Cybersecurity and Fraud Hub.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

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