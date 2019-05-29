Scotiabank Announces Redemption of Scotia BaTS III Series 2009-1 by Scotiabank Tier 1 Trust

/NOTE TO EDITORS: NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (BNS: TSX, NYSE) today announced that Scotiabank Tier 1 Trust, a closed-end trust wholly owned by The Bank of Nova Scotia, intends to redeem all outstanding 7.802% Scotiabank Tier 1 Securities – Series 2009-1 due June 30, 2108 (the "Scotia BaTS III Series 2009-1") for 100% of their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The redemption will occur on June 30, 2019. Formal notice will be delivered to Scotia BaTS III Series 2009-1 holders in accordance with the terms of the offering.

Scotia BaTS III Series 2009-1 constitute Additional Tier 1 capital of the Bank. The principal amount of Scotia BaTS III Series 2009-1 is currently $650,000,000. The redemption of the Scotia BaTS III Series 2009-1 will be financed out of the general funds of Scotiabank Tier 1 Trust.

