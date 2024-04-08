Scotiabank Accelerates its Cloud Adoption Strategy Through an Expanded Partnership with Google Cloud

Scotiabank's use of Google Cloud will enhance the Bank's commitment to its clients' digital experiences

TORONTO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, naming it the enterprise cloud platform of choice for the next phase of the Bank's cloud acceleration journey. The Bank will leverage Google Cloud technology to enhance client and employee experience, strengthen Bank security, and adopt new technologies, like generative AI, more quickly. This announcement builds on Scotiabank's strategic partnership with Google Cloud, extending its cloud-first commitment and accelerating its global data and analytics strategy.

"Scotiabank's partnership with Google Cloud reinforces the Bank's commitment to investing in strategic growth initiatives that make it easy to do business with us," says Michael Zerbs, Group Head, Technology & Operations, Scotiabank. "We have an aggressive goal of moving the majority of the Bank's information and systems to the cloud over the next three years, maximizing the productivity of our business and the safety of our information, further demonstrating Scotiabank's investment in the long-term success of our clients, shareholders, and employees."

"Google Cloud has a long history of working with Scotiabank, and we are proud to expand our partnership at such a pivotal time for the Bank," says Matt Renner, President, Global Field Organization, Google Cloud. "Scotiabank has demonstrated its commitment to transforming their operations with Google-powered cloud and AI technologies, creating more engaging client experiences, with safety and privacy at the core."



Scotiabank continues to prioritize innovation, digitization, and modernization of its operations. The Bank is already seeing the added value in the expanded partnership with Google Cloud, including:

Building with Vertex AI, leveraging the same tools Google uses to deploy and manage AI securely and at scale.

Moving its contact centers to Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI) technology, unlocking the ability to better understand and serve clients' needs.

An improved mobile experience with greater platform stability and reliability for clients.

Developing the first cloud-based client data hub for Scotiabank's Wealth Management business with a robust security and compliance framework to better protect and govern Bank data.

LLM-powered chatbot summarization that empowers live agents with instant context, enabling seamless chatbot-to-human handoffs and reducing client resolution times.

An enhanced employee experience with LLM-powered Q&A and search, providing access to tailored knowledge and streamlining workflows.

"Through our work with Google Cloud, we are bringing efficiencies across the business – streamlining processes, migrating platforms, modernizing applications and data, and accelerating the delivery of enhanced capabilities," says Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head, Canadian Banking, Scotiabank. "These efforts will help to further enable Scotiabank's vision of being our clients' most trusted financial partner, and help us adapt more quickly, innovate safely and meet our transformational business objectives."

Scotiabank's long partnership with Google Cloud has enabled Scotiabank to create a more personal and predictive banking experience for its clients, including powering its award winning chatbot. The Bank's chatbot continues to elevate the Bank's digital offerings and highlights the value of AI technology to enhance the digital client experience.

Learn more about this work at Google Cloud Next, where Grace Lee, SVP, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Scotiabank, will be participating on a panel on AI for Banking.

At its Investor Day in December 2023, Scotiabank introduced its refreshed enterprise strategy, outlining its vision for a strong future for the Bank, focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth through four strategic pillars: Growing and scaling in priority markets, Earning primary client relationships, Making it easy to do business with the Bank, and Winning as one team.

