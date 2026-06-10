Scotiabank Accelerates Enterprise Adoption of AI with New Scotia Intelligence Capabilities

Expanded suite of AI tools designed to improve speed, collaboration, and client outcomes, and to support over 71,000 Scotiabank employees

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the next phase in its accelerated expansion of enterprise AI tools with the introduction of new capabilities through Scotia Intelligence, the Bank's unified approach to data and AI. Centred around the three core objectives of elevating client experience, delivering speed and efficiency, and enhancing risk management, the expanded suite of tools will help more teams apply AI in practical ways across their day-to-day work.

Adoption of Scotia Intelligence continues to grow with over 71,000 employees enabled access to assistive AI tools, and 5,500 engineers using AI to support coding productivity. Scotia Intelligence is increasingly embedded in workflows that support client service, operations, and decision-making across the Bank, with a 30 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in the use of AI by employees to reply to client questions.

"We have seen meaningful enterprise-wide adoption of Scotia Intelligence and today's announcement marks another step forward in how we are deploying AI at scale," said Phil Thomas, Group Head and Chief Strategy & Operating Officer. "As we further advance Scotia Intelligence, our focus remains on empowering our teams with a wide array of leading-edge tools that can drive tangible impact with our employees and the clients we serve."

As Scotia Intelligence is adopted across Scotiabank, so is the measurable business impact. Today, teams across the Bank are leveraging policy, process, and knowledge capabilities to access curated information when they need it, synthesizing and distilling complex information into digestible content with human review for employee and client-facing audiences, and leveraging coding capabilities to help streamline workflows or solve for repetitive tasks.

"As an organization, we have been intentional about translating AI investment into real, measurable outcomes," said Tim Clark, Group Head and Chief Information Officer. "Our focus now is on scaling those results and continuously expanding our capabilities to deliver further meaningful value well into the future."

New Advanced Features

Building on its momentum, Scotiabank's expanded suite of tools provides more ways for teams to use AI to seamlessly bring together information and insights, generate on-brand content, and collaborate to turn ideas into polished, actionable deliverables - faster and with greater consistency.

Notebooks: A persistent AI workspace where employees can bring together files, emails, meeting notes, and data in one place. Rather than toggling between sources and manually pulling together information, Notebooks uses AI to synthesize information across all included inputs, generating summaries, insights, and content drafts that would otherwise take hours to compile.

A persistent AI workspace where employees can bring together files, emails, meeting notes, and data in one place. Rather than toggling between sources and manually pulling together information, Notebooks uses AI to synthesize information across all included inputs, generating summaries, insights, and content drafts that would otherwise take hours to compile. Create: A visual content tool that lets employees produce polished presentations so employees can go from idea to finished product quickly.

A visual content tool that lets employees produce polished presentations so employees can go from idea to finished product quickly. Pages: An interactive canvas that turns AI-generated responses into editable, living documents. Teams can co-author in real-time, iterate ideas together, and build structured deliverables directly within a shared environment.

Enabling AI Use

As part of the Scotia Intelligence rollout, Scotiabank employees with access to Scotia Intelligence AI tools have access to a dedicated resource hub with self-directed learning and progressive training that builds from foundational AI literacy to role-specific applications. These resources are complemented by hands-on workshops across the organization, as well as a community-based support model that includes business line champions and shared playbooks. Mandatory AI risk training further supports employees in adopting AI safely and responsibly.

"Integrating AI into daily workflows isn't just about deploying new technology, it's about supporting our people as they build new skills and adapt to new ways of working," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Through thoughtful training, practical resources, and a strong focus on responsible use, we are helping Scotiabankers use AI with confidence in their everyday roles."

AI Unpacked

Scotiabank is also showcasing its approach to AI through AI Unpacked, a content series from the Bank's Perspectives team that explores how emerging technologies are shaping the future of banking. The series highlights how AI tools and capabilities at Scotiabank are being applied to support employees, improve productivity, and enhance the client experience.

Responsible AI

As the first Canadian bank with a dedicated Data Ethics team and a public Data Ethics Statement, Scotiabank is focused on integrating ethical practices across the AI lifecycle. The Bank reviews AI use cases for fairness, transparency, and accountability before launch, and employees are expected to complete mandatory training and annual attestations to ensure innovations under Scotia Intelligence are delivered with a focus on trust, security, and responsible use.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose, "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Contact information: For media enquiries, please contact: Caitie Wallman, Global Communications, Scotiabank Email: [email protected].