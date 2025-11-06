TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management (Scotia GAM) is proud to announce that it is the recipient of 11 awards across eight categories at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for delivering consistent, strong risk-adjusted performance across multiple categories and time periods. This includes Scotia ETFs winning a Group Award for the equity category. "These awards are a reflection of our teams' continued focus on disciplined investment management and delivering long-term value for our clients," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management. "We're honoured to see our Dynamic and ScotiaFunds recognized once again, reinforcing our commitment to excellence across all areas of our business."

The winning individual funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, are:

Canada Fund Awards Mutual Fund/ETF name Canadian Investment

Funds Standards

Committee (CIFSC)

Category Period recognized Fund count Dynamic Active Preferred Shares

ETF Preferred Share Fixed

Income 3 years 18 Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Equity Balanced 3 years 47 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed

Income 5 years 11 Dynamic Premium Balanced

Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 3 years 49 Dynamic Premium Balanced

Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 5 years 48 Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond

Fund Canadian Short Term Fixed

Income 5 years 27 Scotia Canadian Growth Fund Canadian Focused Equity 5 years 60 Scotia U.S. $ Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 3 years 203 *Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund Tactical Balanced 10 years 33 **Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund U.S. Equity 10 years 103 Canada ETF Group Awards Asset class group Firm name Equity Scotia

Series F versions of the Funds were awarded, with the exception of Dynamic Power Balanced Fund, which was Series FT.

*Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

**Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Investment Management.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund families that have delivered strong and consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to peers, underscoring the strength and stability of Scotia GAM's investment acumen.

For more information on these funds, please visit scotiagam.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

