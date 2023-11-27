TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today a sub-advisor change to 1832 AM Global Credit Pool (the "Fund").

Effective on or about January 24, 2024, two subadvisors, Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC and Payden & Rygel, will manage the Fund.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Fund resulting from this change.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the fund are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

