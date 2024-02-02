TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with 21 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are pleased to be recognized again this year for the exceptional results our investment teams achieved for our clients, across multiple brands, investment vehicles and asset classes," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management.

Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2023 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner CIFSC category Number of funds in the category FundGrade Start Date Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 258 2018-01-31 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (DXV) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 161 2019-01-31 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 45 2018-01-31 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF (DXB) Canadian Fixed Income 311 2018-01-31 Dynamic Active Credit Strategies Private Pool Multi-Sector Fixed Income 139 2016-01-31 Dynamic Advantage Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 311 2014-01-31 Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 258 2014-01-31 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income Balanced 488 2016-01-31 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 888 2016-01-31 Dynamic Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 161 2014-01-31 Dynamic North American Dividend Private Pool North American Equity 76 2016-01-31 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 45 2014-01-31 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 194 2019-01-31 Dynamic Premium Yield PLUS Fund Alternative Equity Focused 61 2019-01-31 Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool Canadian Fixed Income 311 2016-01-31 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 704 2014-01-31 Dynamic U.S. Strategic Yield Fund Global Equity Balanced 704 2014-01-31 Scotia Canadian Balanced Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced 250 2014-01-31 Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund* Tactical Balanced 194 2014-01-31 Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund** U.S. Equity 794 2014-01-31 Scotia U.S. Equity Fund U.S. Equity 794 2014-01-31

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2023. *Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management. **Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors, Ltd.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at October 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

