TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management is pleased to announce it has been recognized with a 2022 Refinitiv Lipper ETF Group Award for Best Bond Group over three years under the Dynamic Funds brand.

In addition, Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams also received recognition by Refinitiv Lipper with 7 individual mutual fund and ETF awards across 6 categories. These awards are granted to investment solutions "that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers," according to Refinitiv Lipper, which Scotia Global Asset Management delivers to its clients across its multiple investment platforms.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, particularly during this challenging year," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management. "Congratulations to our investment teams for delivering these outstanding results across our ScotiaFunds and Dynamic Funds brands."

The Lipper Award for Best Bond ETF Group for the three-year period ending July 31, 2022, was based on risk-adjusted performance for the following Dynamic Active ETFs: Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF, Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF.

The winning individual Funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2022, are:

Mutual Fund/ETF name Category Period recognized Fund count Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF High Yield Fixed Income 5 years 10 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 3 years 12 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 5 years 12 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 5 years 148 Scotia Canadian Small Cap Fund Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 5 years 31 Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund* Tactical Balanced 10 years 18 Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund** U.S. Equity 10 years 95

*Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

**Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors, Limited.

For standard performance data and information about the Lipper Leader ratings of the funds listed above, please visit the Dynamic Funds and ScotiaFunds sites.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is the investment fund manager of ScotiaFunds® and Dynamic Funds. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: media enquiries: Alexandra Mathias, Scotia Global Asset Management Communications, [email protected], 416-448-7044