TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management ("Scotia GAM") today announced its intention to terminate two ScotiaFunds (the "Funds") and four Scotia ETFs (the "ETFs").

The two terminating Funds are:

Scotia Private Diversified International Equity Pool (Series I)

Scotia Private Global Low Volatility Equity Pool (Series M)

The Funds will be terminated on or about March 12, 2021, and currently have no unitholders.

The four terminating ETFs are:

Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio (SCAD)

Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio (SFIX)

Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio (SINT)

Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio (SUSA)

No further direct subscriptions for units of the ETFs will be accepted effective today. Scotia GAM will request that the ETFs be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") following market close on or about May 14, 2021. Until such date, units of the ETFs will continue to be listed on the TSX. The ETFs will be terminated effective on or about May 19, 2021 (the "Termination Date"). All units of the ETFs still held by investors will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

On or about the Termination Date, Scotia GAM will liquidate the assets of the ETFs and, after paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities of each ETF, distribute the cash proceeds on a pro rata basis to the investment account of ETF unitholders of record on the Termination Date.

Scotia GAM will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of each terminating ETF. A notice of termination will also be mailed to unitholders of the terminating ETFs at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

For further information regarding Scotia Global Asset Management's Funds and ETFs, please visit scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the Funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

