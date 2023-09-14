Scotia Global Asset Management announces sub-advisor change

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management, the manager of Scotia Wealth U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool (the "Fund"), announced today that the sub-advisor of the Fund will change to Earnest Partners, LLC, effective on or about October 2, 2023.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Fund resulting from this change.

For further information on these and other ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is the business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by the Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank"). Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

