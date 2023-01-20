TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the risk ratings for the following funds will be changed, effective today. These changes are consistent with the investment risk classification methodology required by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating 1832 AM Canadian Dividend LP Medium Low to Medium 1832 AM U.S. Low Volatility Equity LP Medium Low to Medium



A summary of the investment risk classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the funds' simplified prospectus available at www.scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund Investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at October 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Scotia Global Asset Management Communications, [email protected], 416-448-7044