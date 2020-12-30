TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios listed on the TSX and the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs listed on the NEO for the 2020 tax year. The record date for the 2020 final year-end reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2020.

These are final year-end distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios or the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit and payable dates are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Final reinvested

distribution per

unit ($) Payable date Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio SCAD 0.143 January 6, 2021 Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio1 SUSA 0.000 January 6, 2021 Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio SINT 0.000 January 6, 2021 Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio SFIX 0.335 January 6, 2021 Scotia Canadian Bond Index ETF Tracker1 SITB 0.000 January 8, 2021 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF1 SITC 1.462 January 8, 2021 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF1 SITU 0.715 January 8, 2021 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF1 SITI 2.369 January 8, 2021

1Please note that these distribution amounts are based on information available as of December 24, 2020 and may differ from the actual distribution amounts for the taxation year ending on December 31, 2020. We expect to announce revised final distribution amounts on January 4, 2021 if the actual distribution amounts materially differ from the distribution amounts in this notice.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

