TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management ("Scotia GAM") today announced the final net asset values for the four Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios (the "ETFs").

On March 1, 2021, Scotia GAM announced the termination of the ETFs. The ETFs were terminated effective May 19, 2021 (the "Termination Date") and were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") following market close on May 14, 2021.

Unitholders of record on the Termination Date will receive final payments from the liquidation of the assets of the ETFs, net of all liabilities and expenses, on May 21, 2021, without any further action required by those unitholders. The proceeds will consist of the final cash distribution, if any, payable to unitholders immediately prior to the termination of the ETFs and the final proceeds on the redemption of units held by unitholders.

The final distribution and proceeds per unit of each ETF are as follows:

Name of ETF Ticker Final

distribution per unit

($CAD) Final

proceeds

per unit

($CAD) Total

NAV

per unit

($CAD) Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio SCAD 0.780000 22.176402 22.956402 Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio SFIX 0.103000 20.689280 20.792280 Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio SINT 0.000000 19.079081 19.079081 Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio SUSA 0.000000 26.417320 26.417320

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

