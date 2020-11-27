TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios listed on the TSX for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 30, 2020. As these are estimated amounts, the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios at year-end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 22, 2020. The record date for the 2020 final year-end distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolio name Ticker

symbol Estimated year-end

reinvested

distribution per unit

($) Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio SCAD 0.000 Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio SUSA 0.000 Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio SINT 0.000 Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio SFIX 0.0451

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios; trading activity within the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information on the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios, please visit scotiabank.com/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

