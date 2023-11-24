TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO for the 2023 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia ETF at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2023, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 20, 2023. The record date for the 2023 final year-end distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 8, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Estimated

reinvested

distribution per

unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.00000 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.42765 Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF SITE 0.00000 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.00000 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.00000 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF SRIC 0.15958 Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF SRII 0.00000 Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF SRIU 0.36924 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.00000

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Scotia ETFs' tax year-end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Scotia ETFs, and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

