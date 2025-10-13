Company's Momentum Ecosystem Chosen by Four North American Lotteries in Past Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scientific Games has been selected to provide a new central gaming system to Loto-Québec following a competitive procurement process. The global lottery company will deliver the advanced central gaming system through its Momentum ecosystem -- an integrated framework of technologies, applications and services designed to work together to optimize lottery performance. The technologies deployed will replace the Corporation-managed legacy system, delivering industry-leading performance and security to power Loto-Québec's retail and digital networks, and maximize contributions to the Corporation's good causes that bring Québecers together.

"We are honored to further expand our more than 50-year successful relationship with Loto-Québec as its central gaming systems provider," said John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "Our advanced system is engineered for the future, delivering the performance, security and operational efficiencies that will support Loto-Québec's sales and sustainability."

Since December 2024, Scientific Games' central gaming systems technology has been chosen by several other North American lotteries, including the Ohio Lottery and New Mexico Lottery. Globally, over the last decade, the company has completed 50 lottery system implementations and conversions, most recently for The National Lottery in the UK with partner Allwyn UK and for Lotto New Zealand.

In Canada, Scientific Games supports Loto-Québec and other provincial lotteries from its operations in Montréal.

"Our Montréal facility has a long history of collaboration with Loto-Québec. Our employees in Montréal are ready to take on this new opportunity," said Marc-André Doyon, Regional Vice President of Operations for Scientific Games. "For decades, Scientific Games has produced more than 4,500 instant scratch games for Loto-Québec, including its very first scratch game."

With this new agreement, Loto-Québec was seeking a cloud-based, scalable solution at the forefront of the transformation of the lottery, technology and information security industries. Scientific Games will provide and manage the new systems technology as part of its Momentum ecosystem, which connects retail, digital and operational solutions into one integrated framework. This new contract extends the existing partnership, which includes producing innovative instant scratch games, and recently, the company's award-winning PlayCentral retail self-service terminals.

Designed for flexibility, security and speed to market, the new gaming system facilitates rapid integration, real-time communication management and proactive network monitoring and issue response. The system also provides seamless digital integration across retail and online channels, ensuring a connected player experience. The system exceeds industry standards and safeguards mission-critical lottery infrastructure.

Currently serving 150 government-regulated lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games creator, producer and manager and the fastest growing lottery systems provider.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

