Scientific Games' Advanced Technologies Will Modernize Retail Sales and Operations for Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Company's WAVE POS Terminals and PlayCentral Self-Service Kiosks Headline Suite of New Tech Coming to WCLC Retailers

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Scientific Games' suite of advanced retail technology is set to modernize in-store transactions and streamline operations for Western Canada Lottery Corporation's network of more than 5,000 retailers across the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut participate as WCLC associate members.

Scientific Games’ suite of advanced retail technology is set to modernize in-store transactions and streamline operations for Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s network of more than 5,000 retailers across the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut participate as WCLC associate members.

Under a new contract with WCLC, Scientific Games continues to expand its leadership in lottery retail technology and now provides retail systems and terminals to more than 70 lotteries worldwide, including three Canadian lotteries. Most recently, the company was awarded and successfully executed large-scale, complex technology modernization projects for lotteries in Canada, the U.S., Europe, the UK and New Zealand.

"As we continue to evolve and modernize our lottery operations, strategic investments at retail play a key role in delivering relevant products and experiences for our players while maximizing value for the governments and communities we serve," said Chris Santschi, President & CEO of WCLC. "We look forward to working with Scientific Games to bring next-generation retail systems and software to our network, strengthening retail performance, enhancing player engagement, and supporting the long-term sustainability of lottery revenues across the region."

As part of WCLC's modernization initiatives, Scientific Games will provide a proven, next-generation retail ecosystem, including:

WAVE retailer point-of-sale terminals

retailer point-of-sale terminals Award-winning PlayCentral retail self-service kiosks, featuring AI and advanced analytics

retail self-service kiosks, featuring AI and advanced analytics Retailer terminal software

"We are honored that WCLC's leadership continues to build on our partnership and trust Scientific Games as their technology partner as our retailer ecosystem gains momentum with lotteries worldwide," said Michael Cardell, Senior VP, Commercial Strategy & Growth, Americas for Scientific Games. "Our integrated suite of retail technology is designed to help lotteries deliver better experiences to their players, stronger performance for retailers, agile operations and sustainability for success in the future."

Scientific Games has partnered with WCLC since 1999, providing the Lottery's central gaming system and sports wagering platform. The company was recently awarded a contract for WCLC's iLottery solution.

In 2025, WCLC sales totaled more than $1.56 billion, the second highest in WCLC's history, generating more than $481 million in returns for its members.

Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company and the fastest-growing lottery systems technology partner in North America. The company provides games, technologies, analytics, and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

PlayCentral® and WAVE™ are trademarks of Scientific Games. ©2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC

Media Inquiries, [email protected]