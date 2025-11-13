HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - School Mental Health Ontario (SMH‑ON) is pleased to announce that Intro to MH LIT, a new one‑hour online mental health literacy course for educators, developed by educators and mental health professionals, is now publicly available. This free, self‑paced course offers foundational mental health learning and practical strategies designed for use in both elementary and secondary school classroom settings.

Key Features of 'Intro to MH LIT'

Free and self‑paced, with no cost to participants.

Structured into four 15‑minute modules, covering: What is mental health? Why does school mental health matter? What does mental health in the classroom look like? When might students need more support?

Easily accessible for independent learning

Includes a facilitation guide for use in a group learning format.

Participants receive a certificate upon completion.

Background: MH LIT – Mental Health in Action

This course joins SMH‑ON's larger MH LIT – Mental Health in Action suite of courses. Hosted through the Ministry of Education's e‑Community, MH LIT – Mental Health in Action is a six‑hour, module‑based online learning resource available to employees of publicly funded school boards. It provides more in‑depth training for educators, school administrators, and system leaders on mental health knowledge, practices, supports, and how to cultivate mentally healthy classroom and school environments. This one-hour version serves as an entry point to deeper learning in this important area.

"Every educator wants to help students feel connected, supported, and ready to learn" said Theresa Kennedy, Associate Director at SMH‑ON. "With Intro to MH LIT, we provide an accessible entry point for mental health literacy. When educators know how to promote mental health in their classroom communities, and when to reach out for additional support, they can play their important role in supporting student mental health and well-being at school with confidence."

"Mental health literacy is essential for supporting the well-being of students across Ontario," said Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "Initiatives like School Mental Health Ontario's 'MH LIT' course provide educators with the tools and strategies they need to recognize, respond to, and promote positive mental health in the classroom. By equipping teachers with this knowledge, we are helping to create supportive learning environments where every student can thrive."

Why This Matters

With research clearly demonstrating the link between student mental health and academic success, and rates of mental health problems amongst young people increasing following pandemic years, creating environments in which students feel supported is more important than ever. The Intro to MH LIT course supports educators in being proactive: embedding wellness promotion in daily practice, recognizing early signs of mental health problems, and helping to ensure that students receive support for their mental health when they need it.

How to Access

Educators can begin the Intro to MH LIT course immediately via the SMH‑ON website. The course is designed flexibly to fit into busy schedules and is equally useful for individuals and teams.

About School Mental Health Ontario (SMH‑ON)

With funding from the Ministry of Education, School Mental Health Ontario provides implementation support to Ontario's 72 publicly funded school boards in order to enhance student mental health. Guided by research, practice-based evidence, and student voice, SMH-ON provides leadership, coaching, resources, and professional learning to help school and system leaders, educators, mental health professionals and school staff promote mental health and well-being in identity-affirming, culturally responsive, and sustainable ways.

Together, we're building a coherent, tiered system of mental health supports in Ontario schools- so every student can learn in a mentally healthy environment and access support when they need it.

SOURCE School Mental Health Ontario (SMHO)

Media Contact: For inquiries please contact Dani Rathwell, [email protected]