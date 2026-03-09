School-Based Vision Assessment Pilot Returns to Vancouver Coastal Health Region

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Following encouraging outcomes from its first year, a school-based vision assessment pilot program is set to continue in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region for a second consecutive year, with expanded reach and an enhanced delivery model, starting today.

A joint initiative from the BC Doctors of Optometry (BCDO) and Vancouver Coastal Health, this year introduces a structured two-step model: in-school vision screening for students, followed by on-site eye exams given by an optometrist for children who screen positive.

Early identification and timely care help detect vision issues sooner, supporting children's learning and protecting their eyesight for the future.

Highlights from the First Year

From April 8 to June 18, 2025, the pilot reached 17 schools across six school districts within the VCH region. A team of nine optometrists conducted a total of 892 eye exams for students in Kindergarten and Grade 1.

Of the children screened, 216 (24%) were referred for further evaluation. The majority of referrals were for vision problems requiring glasses, affecting 169 students (19%). Thanks to the program, 155 children received free glasses to support their vision needs.

"Undetected vision issues are far more common than many people realize, and can impact a child's learning and classroom experience," said Dr. Danielle Campbell, optometrist and chair of BCDO's Children's Vision Steering Committee.

Looking ahead

Building on last year's progress, the pilot will more than double its reach during the 2025/2026 school year, involving approximately 50 schools across the Vancouver Coastal Health region. This ongoing work will provide valuable insights into how school-based vision screening can contribute to children's eye health across the region.

"We had great feedback from last year's pilot and were able to provide accessible eye care in many areas where we know this can be a challenge." said Dr. Ceinwen Pope, Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health. "There are still many gaps in children getting comprehensive eye exams before school entry, and hope the pilot programs can help move forward vision health in our region."

Encouraging Regular Eye Care

The Early Childhood Vision Assessment Pilot represents an important step toward ensuring children across British Columbia have the opportunity to start school with the best possible vision and a strong foundation for lifelong eye health.

Routine eye exams remain an important part of maintaining children's vision health. Even if children show no obvious signs of vision problems, regular check-ups help ensure any issues are caught as early as possible.

To locate an optometrist nearby, families can visit bc.doctorsofoptometry.ca/find-a-doctor.

About BC Doctors of Optometry

BC Doctors of Optometry (BCDO) is a member-based, not-for-profit association representing more than 800 optometrists across British Columbia. BCDO is dedicated to enhancing the profession of optometry, supporting its members, and advocating for improved patient eye care and outcomes. For more information, visit https://bc.doctorsofoptometry.ca.

About Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH)

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is committed to delivering exceptional care to 1.25 million people, including the First Nations, Métis and Inuit within the traditional territories of the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo-Xai'xais, Lil'wat, Musqueam, N'Quatqua, Nuxalk, Samahquam, shíshálh, Skatin, Squamish, Tla'amin, Tsleil-Waututh, Wuikinuxv, and Xa'xtsa. Learn more at vch.ca.

SOURCE BC Doctors of Optometry

For media inquiries, please contact: Emily Clark, [email protected].