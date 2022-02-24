Scholarship Opportunity for Canadian Residents to the Bachelor of Disability Management

PORT ALBERNI, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Initiatives Program provides Canadian Residents (with the exception of BC which developed its own similar initiative) with a Scholarship to enter the Bachelor of Disability Management program offered through the Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences (PCU-WHS) delivered through an online learning platform.

Full details re the Scholarship can be found on the PCU-WHS website or through the following QR Code (CNW Group/National Institute of Disability Management and Research) Canada Logo (CNW Group/National Institute of Disability Management and Research)

Applicants for the Scholarship must have completed a 2-year diploma or other relevant educational prerequisites, which provide 60 credits in a range of disciplines but preferably human resources, business, occupational health and safety, nursing or social work from a recognized post-secondary educational institution.

Scholarships will be awarded on a first come, first qualified basis.

Deadlines for applications is: June 15, 2022

This limited, one-time intake only for Fall 2022 provides the following options:

completion of the BDM program in a two-year time frame as a full-time student, or

completion of the BDM program in a four-year part-time format (scholarship applies to the first two years)

Full details re the Scholarship can be found on the PCU-WHS website or through the following QR Code: www.pcu-whs.ca

In recognition of the key role which early intervention and successful job retention efforts can have in reducing the socio-economic impact of disabling health impairments for disabled workers, employers and our society at large, many employers, unions, WCBs and other relevant stakeholders are expanding their efforts through various DM programs, policies and practices to build knowledge and capacity designed to improve successful accommodation of disabled workers.

With an ever increasing number of available employment opportunities in the RTW/DM space across Canada and internationally, from front line Return to Work coordination to senior management positions working as a Disability Management Professional is in many instances not only a financially rewarding career, but allows you to make a positive difference in someone's life.

Detailed information regarding these opportunities can be found at: www.nidmar.ca

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research

For further information: Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director, Tel: 778-421-0821, Email: [email protected]