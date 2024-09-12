Available in the frozen breakfast aisle and ready in under two minutes, these delicious new products bring the convenience and great taste of quick-service restaurant (QSR) breakfasts to Canadian grocery stores and into the homes of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Consumers can now enjoy a convenient and protein-rich breakfast that delivers on taste, all without compromising on quality, flavour, or ingredients.

Schneiders® Breakfast Sandwiches offer savoury, protein-rich satisfying combinations of authentically crafted meats, fluffy scrambled eggs, and real cheddar cheese on a tasty English muffin or buttery croissant. Offering 15g of protein, these super convenient sandwiches are ideal for the breakfast rush or as a nutritious snack.

Consumers can choose from four options of Schneiders® Breakfast Sandwiches:

Bacon & Egg Croissant: Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on a croissant

Bacon & Egg: Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on an English muffin

Sausage & Egg: Pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on an English muffin

Back Bacon & Egg: Ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on an English muffin

Schneiders® Breakfast Bites help Canadians get their day started on the right low carb footing, with a variety of delicious combinations. Each serving contains at least 10g of protein and are made with eggs, premium cheeses, and fibre-rich vegetables, all brought to life with Schneiders® premium meats. There is also a vegetarian alternative allowing more Canadians to enjoy Schneiders® products.

Schneiders® Breakfast Bites are available in four varieties:

Bacon & Cheddar: Egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Ham & Swiss: Egg, ham, and Swiss cheese

Sausage & Three Cheese: Egg, sausage, and three cheese blend

Spinach, Red Pepper & Parmesan: Egg, spinach, red pepper, and parmesan cheese

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many Canadians struggle to find time to prepare satisfying and nutritious food in the morning," said Jitendra Sagili, Chief Innovation & Food Technology Officer at Maple Leaf Foods. "We developed these delicious new breakfast products to address this unmet need in the retail market and provide consumers with convenient, high-quality, and great-tasting breakfast options that are rich in protein and can be enjoyed at home or on-the-go."

The new Schneiders® breakfast products are part of Maple Leaf Foods' broader innovation strategy as a consumer packaged goods-driven business to create new, sustainably produced products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. For more than 130 years, Canadians have adored the heritage and quality of the Schneiders® brand, renowned for its commitment to producing delicious tasting, premium meat products.

"The Schneiders® brand has a long history of delivering premium quality and taste to Canadians, and we are excited to expand the brand into new growing product categories with these Breakfast Sandwiches and Breakfast Bites," said Patrick Lutfy, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Maple Leaf Foods. "We are committed to bringing more innovation to the breakfast table, offering consumers more choices that fit their lifestyles and preferences."

Schneiders® new Breakfast Sandwiches and Breakfast Bites are now available at major grocery retailers across Canada, marking a significant milestone in Maple Leaf Foods' journey to provide consumers with more innovative products from its portfolio of leading brands including Schneiders®, Maple Leaf®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lunch Mate™, Grab'N Snack™, Fantino and Mondello®, Mina®, Field Roast™, and LightLife®.

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods brands, visit mapleleaffoods.com

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

