New industrial load management system leverages Industry 4.0 connectivity to switch, protect and manage motors and other electrical loads

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - To make machines smarter and help reduce machine stoppages and downtime, Schneider ElectricTM, the global leader in energy management and automation, today launched TeSys island, a digital load management system.

Schneider Electric digitizes load management and launches TeSys island as a leap forward for OEMs in their Industry 4.0 journey (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.) TeSys island competed in the Industry products category of 2019 IF Design Awards (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

"With TeSys island, original equipment manufacturers are able to bring their machine control panels into the 21st century by easily incorporating Industry 4.0 automation and the simplest, most efficient data exchange capabilities into their designs," said Juergen Stawartz, Motor Management Marketing VP at Schneider Electric. "With guided design, assisted engineering, quick mounting and reduced wiring, TeSys island gets machines up and running faster. Programming of input and output controls is eliminated thanks to the intelligence incorporated in the bus coupler, which serves as the system's brains."

The new connected system digitally integrates multifunction motor starters into machine control panels, allowing for fast installation and configuration for the direct control and management of low voltage loads thanks to an end-to-end digital customer experience. TeSys island features a catalog of TeSys avatars that act like a digital twin on top of the physical device to facilitate integration, allowing for faster time to market. This approach lets users focus on machine design, load integration and control, and simplifies the selection and commissioning of each electro-mechanical component.

Once in operation as part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxureTM Machine solution, TeSys island helps minimize machine stoppages by providing easy and secured access, and diagnostic data for engineering and maintenance personnel by generating pre-alarms when unusual electrical load behaviour is detected. Operators can access information remotely and set up timely intervention by maintenance personnel. TeSys island provides comprehensive device health, load level energy consumption and application-specific protection data. This unprecedented volume of data enables more accurate decision making to all users and reveals the secrets of the machine in operation.

As part of the renowned TeSys range, TeSys island can be easily integrated into Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Machine architecture and third party automation systems, supporting all major fieldbuses. With TeSys island, automation integration is simplified, as is programming, testing and commissioning. The system manages motors and other electrical loads up to 80A, and electrical and mechanical configurations can be easily updated throughout a machine's life cycle, with only basic system knowledge required.

TeSys island recently competed in the Industry products category of 2019 IF Design Awards which was presented at the award ceremony in Munich on March 15. The design of the TeSys island product reflects Schneider Electric's key design values of reliability, ease-of-use and ingenuity.

For detailed information on TeSys island, please visit https://www.se.com/ca/en/product-range/65746-tesys-island/.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, Instagram, Blog

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #TeSysisland



SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Edelman for Schneider Electric, Shae Pollock, Tel:.+1 403 993 6397, [email protected]