Schneider Electric Canada Partners with OptiMach to Bring Growth to Canadian Robotics Industry

"Schneider Electric is committed to creating a more sustainable future, and industrial automation plays a key role in enabling that transformation," says Luc Chagnon, National Director OEM Sales, Schneider Electric Canada. "We're honoured to partner with OptiMach, an industry leader in Quebec and New Brunswick, to further support this growing market. This partnership is a natural fit and will allow Schneider Electric to expand our presence in these markets, as well as support OptiMach in providing its customers with industry-leading products and superior customer service."

OptiMach utilizes robotics and technology to advance efficiency in manufacturing, transformation and production sectors. Leveraging robotics along with digital technology means a higher quality of outputs, increased efficiency, and a better bottom line. In the era of COVID-19, robotics and digitalization promise a seamless transition to more contact-less interactions in factory settings. By partnering with Schneider Electric, OptiMach will be able to increase its reach and market share and provide invaluable industry insight to its customers.

"We're excited about this promising partnership, as it means a great deal for technological expansion and innovation within Canada and Quebec," says Francis Pelletier, OptiMach President. "We needed a partner whose solutions would integrate seamlessly within our existing portfolio, and Schneider Electric fit the bill. Schneider's proven experience and network is invaluable as we look to breakdown the common misconceptions surrounding robotized solutions and help more businesses across Canada improve their operations."

The partnership will see Schneider Electric provide a range of solutions to OptiMach, including motion, robots, automation, control, and advisor software. By providing efficient, adaptable and reliable solutions to its customers, OptiMach can strengthen their presence in the market and differentiate themselves from their competition.

For more information on OptiMach, please visit www.optimach.ca. For more information on Schneider Electric, visit www.se.com/ca/en/.

