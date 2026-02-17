Schlage and NterNow Showcase Scalable Software Solutions for Home Builders at the 2026 International Builders' Show

Now as part of Allegion, NterNow joins Schlage to offer modernized, on-demand, self-guided tour solutions for home builders and prospective buyers

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Schlage, America's Most Trusted Lock Brand¹ and leader in door hardware innovation for over a century, together with NterNow, a leading on-demand, self-guided tour software platform for single-family properties, are showcasing solutions in the Schlage booth at the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando. NterNow recently joined Schlage as part of the Allegion portfolio – providing a first-ever opportunity at IBS 2026 for builders and show attendees to experience NterNow's secure and convenient self-tour solution now backed by the industry-leading security experts at Schlage and Allegion.

"Having NterNow join our portfolio allows us to expand the value we offer home builders in new and exciting ways," said David Perozzi, general manager, Allegion Home. "In addition to the secure and innovative Schlage hardware and software solutions we provide for use in homes after closing, we can now deliver a trusted and seamless experience through NterNow during prospecting and selling. Specifically, helping builders showcase their homes with ease, leave a lasting first impression on prospective buyers and drive improved ROI."

"Our mission at NterNow has always been to deliver the most secure and convenient experience for home builders and their prospective buyers through our effortless, self-tour solution," said Barrett Davis, founder and now director of NterNow. "The expertise of both Schlage and Allegion will only help us drive our mission, improve our customer experiences offered and amplify the number of builders we can serve."

NterNow strengthens Schlage's ability to serve single-family builders and creates a whole-lifecycle of residential access solutions with proptech-focused access technology combined with smart home security solutions for homeowners. By enabling secure, on‑demand access for new homes, this technology empowers prospective buyers to tour properties independently at any time, allowing builders and property managers to showcase homes without staffing limits and maximize visibility.

With NterNow, builders can experience:

Secure and effortless self-guided tours 7 days a week

Instant access to leads from tours to drive faster decisions and insights

Operational efficiency with reduced on-site staffing and coordination

Seamless, consistent brand experiences with white-labeled materials

Builders and Property Managers interested in learning more about the instant ROI of our secure and seamless self-tour solution can visit the Schlage Booth W4757 at the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS), February 17 - 19 in Orlando, FL, or schedule a demo at NterNow.com.

Schlage and NterNow are brands of Allegion.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology. For more, visit https://www.allegion.com.

1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

SOURCE Schlage

