SCALE AI welcomes the historic investment in artificial intelligence announced by the Government of Canada to drive economic growth

MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SCALE AI , Canada's global innovation cluster specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), welcomes the Government of Canada's historic $2.4 billion investment announced today to support economic growth through, among other things, greater adoption of AI by Canadian businesses.

The announcement by Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, took place at SCALE AI's offices in Montréal, in the presence of François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

This significant financial contribution marks a crucial step in building an AI-powered economy for Canada. SCALE AI and its government partners will work together to ensure that this investment benefits Canadian startups and businesses developing AI solutions and products with local expertise.

This three-part investment stimulates demand for homegrown AI and includes a portion dedicated to the development of cutting-edge infrastructure and a portion devoted to its safety, two essential pillars to support its adoption.

"This financial commitment is a strong signal of Canada's vision to propel AI. We are convinced that this investment will catalyze productivity, innovation and sustainable economic growth in our country," comments Julien Billot, CEO of SCALE AI. "We will work closely with governments and leverage our expertise to facilitate the adoption and deployment of AI projects within industry and for the benefit of public services. It is also an encouragement to continue our efforts to support the emergence of Canadian AI flagships both nationally and internationally."

"For more than five years, SCALE AI has been contributing to the emergence and growth of AI, and we are in a front-row seat to see this sector take its place among Canada's growth vectors. This announcement is an important step, both for the AI ecosystem and for the industries that will adopt it to improve their performance in an increasingly competitive environment," says Hélène Desmarais, Co-chair of the Board of Scale AI.

As the originator of Canada's very first AI adoption programs, SCALE AI has supported more than 120 AI projects in Canadian companies, representing total investments of $600 million in industries as diverse as healthcare, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and more. SCALE AI has established itself as a true unifying force in the AI ecosystem, bringing together researchers, industry members, startups and suppliers to build AI solutions and products with tangible benefits. It is also behind ALL IN, the largest event dedicated to Canada's AI, which will again bring together more than 3,000 participants in Montréal this year. SCALE AI is also setting up an economic mission to promote Canadian AI at VivaTech 2024, Europe's biggest event dedicated to startups and technology, to be held in May in Paris.

