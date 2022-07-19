TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The annual #SmallBusinessEveryDay contest run by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is wrapping up this Sunday, July 24, and Canadians still have a chance to enter to win $1,000 and support their favourite local business.

"The contest has received thousands of entries from across Canada. Consumers are sending heartfelt messages to their favourite local businesses, and it is great to see how small businesses can make a big difference in the lives of so many people," said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President at CFIB.

A recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of CFIB found that two-thirds (66%) of Canadians make efforts to buy from small businesses rather than ordering from large online retailers. A majority of respondents (83%) also say they feel a sense of pride when supporting local business.

The #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest encourages shopping local and provides a great opportunity to celebrate Canada's small businesses. Here are just a handful of the many thank yous that Canadians are sharing with their favourite businesses:

To The Broadway Theatre, Saskatoon: "My dad used to take me here when I was a kid, and now I'm in my 40s, and I still love to go here. Thank you for being such a huge part of the community. My family and I have enjoyed so many experiences here."

To Where I Thrive Studio, Ottawa: "Thank you for being a positive, uplifting space to break a sweat. This studio is beautiful and inclusive. All your staff are caring and kind, and the classes offered here are fun, challenging and judgement-free!"

To The Tea Haus, London: "Your product is excellent, your service is efficient, but most valued is your heartfelt attention to us. You've been a great comfort - even more so during COVID - to provide us with perfect tea and lovely notes with each order."

#SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest details

Consumers can enter the contest by visiting SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca and leaving a thank-you note to their favourite small Canadian business.

In a weekly draw, one consumer and the business they thanked each win $1,000 cash to support shopping local, as well as a Big Thank You Box that includes small business products from every province and territory. Consumers will also receive gift cards provided by Scotiabank, eBay Canada, and Dairy Queen. The winning business will receive the $1,000 cash prize, a photography lightbox provided by eBay Canada, a one-year CFIB membership and a Big Thank You Box.

Consumers can thank multiple businesses for more chances to win. The winners are announced every week.

Business owners can get free resources to promote their business and encourage their customers to enter the contest at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca .

