MIRABEL, QC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Savoura announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle to acquire the majority of the assets of Productions Horticoles Demers, following a Court-supervised investor solicitation process. The transaction remains subject to customary approvals, including those of regulatory authorities and the Court.

This transaction is intended to ensure the continuity of greenhouse operations in several key regions of Quebec, preserve leading-edge horticultural expertise, and support quality jobs.

Over the coming weeks, Savoura will begin a structured and gradual transition process in collaboration with on-site teams in order to stabilize operations and identify short-term priorities.

"This agreement aligns with our vision for sustainable growth and food autonomy. We are committed to preserving and growing the expertise developed by the teams at Productions Horticoles Demers, in a spirit of respect, collaboration and excellence," said Luc Prévost, President of Savoura.

Savoura will adopt a phased integration approach focused on operational stability, the sharing of best practices, and transparent communication with all stakeholders. "Our priority is clear: to ensure business continuity, support our teams, and build a strong future for all stakeholders," added Mr. Prévost.

About Savoura

Savoura is a Quebec-based company specializing in the production and marketing of greenhouse tomatoes for the Quebec, Canadian and North American markets. Committed to sustainable agriculture, the company has been growing organic tomatoes since 2011.

Driven by a sustained growth strategy, Savoura has completed several acquisitions since 2012 to increase its production capacity and strengthen its greenhouse expertise. The company also diversified its offering with the commercialization of strawberries grown in Danville, in Quebec's Eastern Townships, since 2017.

In 2023, Savoura invested $63 million to support its continued growth, bringing its total cultivated area across Quebec to 39 hectares. The company stands out for its commitment to innovation, quality and food autonomy.

In 2025, Savoura undertook a major brand refresh and implemented new marketing and commercialization strategies to further strengthen its market presence and enhance the visibility of the preferred brand among Quebec consumers and customers.

SOURCE Savoura

Media inquiries:Justin Meloche, Media Relations - [email protected]