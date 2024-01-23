MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, will host an Investor Day in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The event will feature presentations from Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Bell, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, alongside other members of the executive team. Building on the strong value creation from the 2022-2024 Pivoting to Growth strategy, the leadership team will unveil the Company's strategy and capital allocation framework for 2025-2027, including key initiatives for growth in engineering services and nuclear businesses, and for margin expansion. The Company will also showcase its globally diversified capabilities and dedication to engineering a better future for our planet and its people.

The event will be held in a hybrid format, physically in Toronto and webcasted live, and is expected to last about half a day starting in the morning. It will comprise formal presentations along with interactive Q&A panel sessions with senior leadership. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance will be by invitation only. Information on webcast and in-person registration, as well as the agenda and speakers, will be provided closer to the event date.

The live broadcast and accompanying presentation slides will be available on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at 2024 Investor Day – AtkinsRéalis (atkinsrealis.com). A recording and a transcript of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the Investor Day.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

