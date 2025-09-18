QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Savard Marine Services (SMS) is proud to announce a new partnership with Norwegian technology leader Ferry Systems (formerly Mobitech), bringing advanced ferry technologies to Canada's maritime industry. Ferry Systems develops solutions that set a new standard for seamless, efficient, and reliable ferry transport. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in introducing Ferry Systems' high-performance platforms and operational innovations to the Canadian market.

In just two years, SMS has quickly established itself as a trusted provider of equipment and services to Canada's maritime industry. Through this partnership, SMS will represent Ferry Systems across the country, broadening access to digital solutions that are already widely adopted in Scandinavia. Ferry Systems has built a strong reputation through their Orca and Lighthouse solutions, which enhance operational efficiency, safety, and service quality through technologies such as ticketing, license plate recognition and automated passenger counting.

Delivering Proven Technology with Orca

Ferry Systems' flagship platform, Orca, is currently deployed across the vast majority of ro-ro ferries in Norway. It seamlessly handles ticketing, vehicle and passenger processing, and toll system integration through a modular solution that combines intuitive software with onboard hardware connected directly to vessel systems. Orca delivers real-time data, automated processes, and adaptive routing, enhancing operational control while improving the onboard experience for passengers and crews alike.

For Martial Savard, president of Savard Marine Services: "This partnership is an important milestone for us. By representing Ferry Systems in Canada, we are bringing world-class digital solutions to our maritime operators. The Orca system, in particular, has the potential to redefine how ferry services operate across the country. It will make them more efficient, safer, and more user-friendly for both crews and passengers. We are excited to contribute to this transformation and to strengthen Canada's maritime innovation ecosystem."

Introducing Lighthouse to Simplify Ferry Booking

In addition to Orca, SMS is also introducing Ferry Systems' reservation platform, Lighthouse, to the Canadian market. This is a modern cloud-based reservation system primarily intended for ro-pax and freight. Built on decades of experience in complex ferry operations, Lighthouse supports flexible, user-friendly reservation management. It eliminates the disconnect between software and operations, providing ferry operators with a seamless, user-friendly platform that lets them focus on their core business.

Supporting Operators Through Innovation

This collaboration marks more than a commercial agreement. It marks a turning point for ferry operations in Quebec and across Canada. By bringing proven Scandinavian technologies, SMS is helping ferry operators increase efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a modernized service that meets evolving regulatory requirements and passenger expectations.

About Savard Marine Services

Savard Marine Services was born from a clear mission: to offer strategic and reliable support to the maritime industry, helping partners optimize operations and achieve their objectives with excellence. Drawing on over 30 years of industry experience from its founder, the company delivers customized, practical solutions tailored to the unique challenges of its clients.

About Ferry Systems

Founded in 1988, Ferry Systems is a Norwegian pioneer in digital innovation for the maritime transport sector. The company specializes in delivering advanced digital solutions tailored to ferry operators, express boats, and bus systems. Its flagship product, the Orca system, revolutionizes ferry ticketing and operational management by seamlessly handling ticketing, vehicle and passenger processing, and integration with toll systems. Ferry Systems is a subsidiary of Norwegian industry investment company DSD, boasting more than 170 years of maritime innovation history.

