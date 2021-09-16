Satisfai Health acquires global license for AI software to detect early cancer in Barrett's Esophagus

AI software that will transform the management of Barrett's Esophagus Tweet this

"AI will revolutionize endoscopy and our tool is the first step to improve and optimize the detection of Barrett's cancer," said Dr. Helmut Messman, Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Augsburg and current President of the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE). "I am extremely happy that we will continue our research in this field with Satisfai."

"OTH Regensburg and University Hospital Augsburg unite several years of successful research in AI for the upper gastrointestinal tract," the Universities said in a joint statement. "We are delighted to collaborate with Satisfai to translate this research into clinical practice," said Dr Christoph Palm, Professor of Medical Image Computing in Regensburg.

"We are passionate about developing technology that helps doctors and their patients," stated Dr. Michael Byrne, Satisfai Health CEO, and Clinical Professor of Medicine in Vancouver. "Our collaborations and partnerships aim to deliver precision care to millions of patients across a range of GI diseases."

Dr James East, Associate Professor in Gastroenterology at John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, noted, "Barrett's is the next frontier for AI in endoscopy after the colon. Satisfai's collaboration with the Messmann group is a giant step closer to a Barrett's AI expert at our shoulder in every endoscopy room."

