Maria Della Posta announces retirement

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the appointment of Satheeshkumar "Kumar" Kumarasingam as president of Pratt and Whitney Canada, effective June 1. Kumarasingam succeeds Maria Della Posta, who announced her retirement, and will report to Pratt & Whitney president Shane Eddy.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada has a leadership position in all of its segments, with a portfolio of almost 75,000 engines in service and 14,000 customers worldwide," said Eddy. "Kumar has been an instrumental leader across Pratt & Whitney and brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of customers and the markets in which Pratt & Whitney Canada operates. I am confident that Kumar will continue to drive innovative growth and deliver exceptional customer service while maximizing operational performance worldwide. I thank Maria for her service and lasting impact on Pratt & Whitney Canada, a strong organization that will be key in shaping RTX's future success."

Kumarasingam joined Pratt & Whitney in 1995 and has held positions in engineering, quality, operations, sales and marketing, and customer service. He was named chief transformation and strategy officer at Pratt & Whitney in 2022 and chief digital officer in 2025.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX