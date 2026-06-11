Saskatoon travelers now have access to one of the most innovative foreign currency solutions in North America.

SASKATOON, SK, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - International travel just became easier for Saskatchewan residents.

ICE Currency Exchange is proud to bring one of Canada's most innovative travel services to Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport: a self-service travel cash vending machine capable of dispensing 24 foreign currencies in less than one minute.

ICE Currency Exchange travel cash vending machine at Saskatoon Airport.

The machine is among the first of its kind in Canada and provides travelers with immediate access to local currency before they leave the country. Whether heading to Mexico, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, South America, or the United States, passengers can now arrive at their destination with cash already in hand, avoiding foreign ATM fees, airport exchange lineups, and the uncertainty of finding currency services after landing.

"This is more than a currency machine--it's a travel convenience tool designed to give travelers confidence and peace of mind before they even board their flight," said Shamir Desai, President of ICE Currency Exchange.

Conveniently located inside Saskatoon Airport near the main entrance doors, the machine is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With complimentary 15-minute parking directly outside the terminal, visitors can stop in, purchase foreign currency, and be back on their way within minutes. Most transactions take less than one minute to complete.

The machine offers:

24 international currencies ready for purchase

Currency packages ranging from CAD $100 to $900

Popular denomination mixes

Secure payment options including Visa, Mastercard, Debit, Apple Pay, and Google Pay

Electronic receipts and daily updated exchange rates

English and French language options

For many travelers, carrying local currency remains an essential part of trip preparation. Having cash available upon arrival can simplify transportation, cover tips and small purchases, and provide a reliable backup when cards are unavailable or not accepted. Purchasing currency before departure can also help travelers avoid costly international ATM withdrawal fees, foreign transaction charges, and unexpected banking costs that may be incurred while accessing cash abroad.

"Travel should begin with confidence, not uncertainty," added Desai. "Having local currency in your pocket before departure can make all the difference when you arrive in a new country."

Photos of the machine location and demonstration videos are available upon request.

SOURCE ICE Exchange Corporation Canada

For more information, visit www.icecurrency.com or contact: Louis-Philippe Roberge, Marketing Director, ICE Currency Exchange