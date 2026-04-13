New self-administration option offers same clinical benefits as Saphnelo IV infusion

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for Saphnelo® (anifrolumab injection) for subcutaneous self-administration via a single-use autoinjector for adult patients with active, autoantibody positive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in addition to standard therapy. The approval by Health Canada was based on positive results from the interim analysis of the Phase III TULIP-SC trial. In the trial, the subcutaneous administration of anifrolumab led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity compared to placebo in participants with active, autoantibody positive SLE while receiving standard therapy.1,2

"We have witnessed the benefit that Saphnelo IV infusion has had on significantly reducing disease activity and limiting long-term organ damage for those living with SLE," said Dr. Zahi Touma, Dr. Murray B. Urowitz Chair in Lupus Research at UHN and Director, Toronto Lupus Program at UHN. "The approval of the new subcutaneous formulation represents a significant advancement in providing a new delivery option for Canadians living with this complex disease."

Lupus is a debilitating autoimmune condition that affects approximately 1 in 1,000 Canadians.3 It primarily affects women, often onset from young adulthood and can cause pain, rashes, fatigue, swelling in joints and fevers.4-8 People with SLE have a two to three times increased risk of death compared to the overall population.9 While oral corticosteroids are often used for relief from symptoms of SLE, they are associated with adverse events and short-term benefits without targeting the underlying drivers of the disease, preventing patients from experiencing adequate disease control and achieving remission.10-12

"Lupus is often invisible, yet its impact is constant, as those living with the disease can experience painful, debilitating symptoms every day," said Leanne Mielczarek, CEO of Lupus Canada. "Today's announcement provides a much-needed innovation for people living with lupus to manage their disease."

About TULIP-SC

TULIP-SC was a Phase III, multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a subcutaneous administration of anifrolumab versus placebo in participants aged 18 to 70 years with moderately to severely active, autoantibody-positive SLE while receiving standard therapy (oral corticosteroids, antimalarial, and/or immunosuppressants).18

Saphnelo met the primary endpoint of reduction of disease activity and measured using the British Isles Lupus Assessment Group based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) at week 52.2,18 The BICLA requires improvement in all organs with disease activity at baseline with no new flares.18 The medicine also met key secondary endpoints including reduction of disease activity, measured using BICLA, while maintaining low/reduced oral glucocorticoid doses.

The overall safety profile of Saphnelo observed in the interim analysis of the TULIP-SC trial was generally consistent with the known clinical profile of the medicine administered as an intravenous (IV) infusion. The adverse reactions reported during anifrolumab treatment in the 3 intravenous and 1 subcutaneous clinical trials were upper respiratory tract infection (30.9%), bronchitis (10.2%), infusion-related reaction (9.4%), herpes zoster (6.0%), respiratory tract infection (3.0%), hypersensitivity (2.5%), and anaphylactic reaction (unknown).

The primary endpoint was reported at the interim analysis; however, this was preplanned, with no changes to the eligibility criteria of patients or study procedures between the interim and full analysis, and the consistency of the results from the interim and full analyses supports the findings of the study. Patients with active severe or unstable neuropsychiatric SLE or active severe lupus nephritis were excluded, and so conclusions about the efficacy of SC anifrolumab in these patients cannot be drawn.18

About Anifrolumab

Anifrolumab is a first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to subunit 1 of the type I interferon (IFN) receptor, blocking the activity of type I IFN.19,20 Type I IFNs, such as IFN-alpha, IFN-beta and IFN-kappa, are cytokines involved in regulating the inflammatory pathways implicated in SLE.21-26

The treatment continues to be evaluated in diseases where type I IFN plays a key role, including Phase III trials in cutaneous lupus erythematosus, myositis, systemic sclerosis and lupus nephritis.27-30

Saphnelo IV infusion was first approved by Health Canada in 2021 in addition to standard therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active, autoantibody positive, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolic, and Respiratory & Immunology. In Canada, the company employs roughly 2,675 people and was recently named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the third consecutive year. AstraZeneca is one of Canada's leading R&D contributors across all sectors. Together with Alexion Rare Disease and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca is delivering more than 180 clinical studies across Canada – in such areas as breast, lung, and urothelial cancers, COPD, acute kidney failure, and hypophosphatasia (HPP). Visit www.astrazeneca.ca for more information.

The content in this document is for Canadian audiences only.

References 1. AstraZeneca. Saphnelo self-administration TULIP-SC Phase III trial meets primary endpoint in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus based on an interim analysis. Available at: Saphnelo self-administration TULIP-SC Phase III trial meets primary endpoint in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus based on an interim analysis. [Last accessed: October 2025]. 2. Furie R, et al. What does it mean to be a British Isles Lupus Assessment Group–based composite lupus assessment responder? Post hoc analysis of two Phase III trials. Arthritis Rheumatology. 2021;73(11):2059-2068. 3. Lupus Canada "What is Lupus". Available at: here [Last accessed March 2026]. 4. Bruce IN, et al. Factors associated with damage accrual in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: results from the systemic lupus international collaborating Clinics (SLICC) inception cohort. Ann Rheum Dis. 2015;74:1706-1713 5. Guiry JC. Why is systemic lupus erythematosus more common in women? Joint Bone Spine. 2019;86(3):297-299. 6. American College of Rheumatology. 2025 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) guideline for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Available at: sle-guideline-summary-2025.pdf. [Last accessed: October 2025]. 7. Fanouriakis A, et al. EULAR recommendations for the management of systemic lupus erythematosus: 2023 update. Ann Rheum Dis. 2024;83:15-29. 8. Kaul A, et al. Systemic lupus erythematosus. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2016;2:16039. 9. Barber MRW, et al. Global epidemiology of systemic lupus erythematosus. Nat Rev Rheuatol. 2021;17(9):515-532. 10. Apostolopoulos D and Morand EF. It hasn't gone away: the problem of glucocorticoid use in lupus remains. Rheumatology (Oxford). 2017;56(Suppl 1):i114-22. 11. Ji L, et al. Low-dose glucocorticoids should be withdrawn or continued in systemic lupus erythematosus? A systematic review and meta-analysis on risk of flare and damage accrual. Rheumatology. 2021;60:5517-26. 12. Lateef A and Petri M. Unmet medical needs in systemic lupus erythematosus. Arthritis Res Ther. 2012;14(Suppl 4):S4. 13. AstraZeneca data on file. REF-291165. 2025 14. AstraZeneca data on file. REF-290598. 2025. 15. Murimi-Worstell IB, et al. Association between organ damage and mortality in systemic lupus erythematosus: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ Open. 2020;10(5):e031850. 16. Bruce IN, et al. Is remission now an achievable goal for more patients with systemic lupus erythematosus? EMJ Rheumatol. 2024; 11[Suppl 2]: 2-8. 17. Katsumata Y, et al. Risk of flare and damage accrual after tapering glucocorticoids in modified serologically active clinically quiescent patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: a multinational observational cohort study. Ann Rheum Dis. 2024;83(8):998-1005. 18. Clinicaltrials.gov Subcutaneous Anifrolumab in Adult Patients With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Tulip-SC). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04877691. [Last accessed: October 2025]. 19. Furie R, et al. Anifrolumab, an anti–interferon‐α receptor monoclonal antibody, in moderate‐to‐severe systemic lupus erythematosus. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2017;69(2):376-386. 20. Riggs JM, et al. Characterisation of anifrolumab, a fully human anti-interferon receptor antagonist antibody for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Lupus Sci Med. 2018;5(1):e000261. 21. Lauwerys BR, et al. Type I interferon blockade in systemic lupus erythematosus: where do we stand? Rheumatology. 2014;53(8):1369-1376. 22. Sarkar MK, et al. Photosensitivity and type I IFN responses in cutaneous lupus are driven by epidermal-derived interferon kappa. Ann Rheum Dis. 2018;77(11):1653-1664. 23. Jefferies CA. Regulating IRFs in IFN driven disease. Front Immunol. 2019;10:325. 24. Mai L, et al. The baseline interferon signature predicts disease severity over the subsequent 5 years in systemic lupus erythematosus. Arthritis Res Ther. 2021;23(1):29. 25. López de Padilla CM, et al. The type I interferons: basic concepts and clinical relevance in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Gene. 2016;576(101):14-21. 26. Rönnblom L, et al. Interferon pathway in SLE: one key to unlocking the mystery of the disease. Lupus Sci Med. 2019;6(1):e000270. 27. Clinicaltrials.gov. A 2-stage, Phase III Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Anifrolumab in Adults With Chronic and/ or Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (LAVENDER). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06015737. [Last accessed: October 2025]. 28. Clinicaltrials.gov. A Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Anifrolumab Administered as Subcutaneous Injection and Added to Standard of Care Compared With Placebo Added to Standard of Care in Adult Participants With Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis) (JASMINE). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06455449. [Last accessed: October 2025]. 29. Clinicaltrials.gov. Determine Effectiveness of Anifrolumab In SYstemic Sclerosis (DAISY). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05925803. [Last accessed: October 2025]. 30. ClinicalTrials.gov. Phase 3 Study of Anifrolumab in Adult Patients With Active Proliferative Lupus Nephritis (IRIS). Available at: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05138133 . [Last accessed: October 2025].

SOURCE AstraZeneca Canada Inc.

AstraZeneca Canada, Email: [email protected]