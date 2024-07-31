SHANGHAI, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Recently, a joint academic program of SANY Group and the University of Singaperbangsa Karawang (UNSIKA) was officially kicked off in SANY's Indonesian industrial park. The program, known as "Lighthouse Factory Academy", was co-founded by SANY Industrial Vocational and Technical College, SANY Indonesia, and UNSIKA, and it gathered 40 students from UNSIKA for a four-month centralized training.

SANY Forges Alliance with UNSIKA to Empower Younger Generation

The program, signed in December 2023, aims to provide Indonesian youth with a brand-new Chinese higher vocational education teaching model, enhancing their professional technical skills and competitiveness in the job market.

In early June, five core teachers from UNSIKA underwent a 45-day training at SANY Industrial Vocational and Technical College in Changsha, focusing on construction machinery theory, practice, and Chinese culture. Then, beginning in July, following several rounds of selection, the first batch of 40 students commenced their four-month training in SANY Indonesia. With hands-on training as the main course, the training includes five models covering excavator operation and maintenance, electrical engineering, hydraulic pressure, engine, equipment debugging, and maintenance. After the training, students who pass the assessment will proceed to internships in various departments at SANY Indonesia.

"The program is a win-win situation, which can serve SANY's global layout, meet the workforce needs of SANY Indonesia's lighthouse factory, and also provide vocational skills training and employment opportunities for Indonesian youth," said Guo Ruiguang, Director of Human Resources HQ at SANY Heavy Industry.

This collaboration is not the first time SANY has co-operated in training talents with universities outside of China. In 2022, SANY partnered with Genovasi University College in Malaysia for cooperation in education, mutual recognition of credit, and a 3+2+1 junior-bachelor-master combined program. The first phase of the project is to train 30 engineering machinery technicians for Malaysia. In addition, SANY has also built partnerships with institutions such as City University Malaysia, and Yangon Institute of Vocational Technology in Myanmar, aiming to cultivate more local talents in engineering machinery.

The "Lighthouse Factory Academy" marks another significant step in SANY Group's commitment to nurturing highly skilled professionals globally. By blending Chinese vocational education expertise with local academic institutions, SANY continues to bridge the gap in technical skills required by modern industries. The initiative not only supports SANY's strategic growth in Indonesia but also demonstrates its commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineering professionals and empowering younger generations with competitive edges in the job market.

