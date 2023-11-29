Santacruz Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") reports its financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2023. The full version of the financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") can be viewed on the Company's website at www.santacruzsilver.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q3 2023 Highlights

Processed 467,563 tonnes of material in the quarter: 1,394,029 tonnes in the first nine months of 2023;

Produced of 5,669,905 silver equivalent ounces in the quarter: 16,883,823 silver equivalent ounces in the first nine months of 2023;

Cash cost per silver ounce sold of $21.68 in the quarter: $19.34 in the first nine months of 2023;

in the quarter: in the first nine months of 2023; AISC per silver ounce sold of $25.98 in the quarter: $23.10 in the first nine months of 2023;

in the quarter: in the first nine months of 2023; Revenue of $64,408,000 in the quarter: $193,640,000 in the first nine month of 2023; and

in the quarter: in the first nine month of 2023; and Adjusted EBITDA of $4,628,000 in the quarter: $26,368,000 in the first nine months of 2023.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Santacruz, commented, "The Company had a solid quarter in the face of a challenging commodity price environment." Mr. Préstamo continued, "While we continue to identify and implement efficiencies at all our assets, it is important to highlight the significant changes that were made at the Zimapan mine in Mexico during the quarter. By streamlining the management team and shifting to more owner-operated mining, we were able to increase productivity and decrease costs, and expect to continue to see the benefits from these changes in the next quarter."

Selected consolidated financial and operating information for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 are presented below. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

2023 Third Quarter Highlights



2023-Q3 2023-Q2(8) Change Q3 vs Q2 2022-Q3 Change Q3 vs Q3 2023-YTD 2022-YTD(1)(2) Change '23 vs '22

Operational















Material Processed (tonnes milled) 467,563 443,969 5 % 500,956 (7 %) 1,394,029 1,163,645 20 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (3) 5,669,905 5,569,535 2 % 5,832,822 (3 %) 16,883,823 12,368,597 37 % Silver Ounces Produced 1,728,863 1,786,461 (3 %) 1,924,973 (10 %) 5,284,845 3,805,287 39 % Lead Tonnes Produced 3,370 2,824 19 % 2,996 12 % 9,237 7,165 29 % Zinc Tonnes Produced 23,095 22,281 4 % 22,831 1 % 67,839 49,422 37 % Copper Tonnes Produced 252 297 (15 %) 364 (31 %) 964 901 7 % Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) (4) 3,822,782 4,087,787 (6 %) 4,383,872 (13 %) 12,291,464 14,854,519 (17 %) Cash Cost of Production per Tonne (5) 93.73 100.25 (7 %) 148.51 (37 %) 92.48 119.72 (23 %) Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold ($/oz) (5) 21.68 19.34 12 % 20.79 4 % 19.34 17.26 12 % All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold ($/oz) (5) 25.98 22.89 13 % 24.90 4 % 23.10 19.80 17 % Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold ($/oz) (5) (6) 25.31 22.00 15 % 19.63 29 % 23.04 20.98 10 %

Financial















Revenues 64,408 63,854 1 % 53,516 20 % 193,640 214,285 (10 %) Gross Profit 7,394 10,976 (33 %) (19,338) (138 %) 33,050 16,635 99 % Net Income (loss) (4,298) 4,351 (199 %) (18,788) (77 %) (123) (14,192) 99 % Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic ($/share) (0.01) 0.01 (199 %) (0.06) (78 %) (0.00) (0.04) 99 % Adjusted EBITDA (5) 4,628 9,138 (49 %) (14,785) (131 %) 26,368 16,758 57 % Cash and Cash Equivalent 3,014 7,720 (61 %) 4,494 (33 %) 3,014 4,494 (33 %) Working Capital (Deficiency) (27,354) (22,293) (23 %) (91,184) (70 %) (27,354) (91,184) 70 %

Third Quarter 2023 Production Summary – By Mine



Bolivar (7) Porco (7) Caballo Blanco Group San Lucas Zimapan Consolidated Material Processed (tonnes milled) 77,298 47,786 76,864 73,456 192,158 467,563 Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (3) 1,343,000 625,401 1,118,711 1,399,187 1,183,606 5,669,905 Silver Ounces Produced 502,931 165,066 319,674 362,443 378,748 1,728,863 Lead Tonnes Produced 449 190 684 522 1,526 3,370 Zinc Tonnes Produced 5,214 2,891 4,805 6,454 3,731 23,095 Copper Tonnes Produced N/A N/A N/A N/A 252 252 Average head grades per mine:











Silver (g/t) 221 119 144 183 80 156 Lead (%) 0.79 0.52 1.22 1.06 0.97 0.95 Zinc (%) 7.41 6.40 6.80 9.55 2.49 6.68 Copper (%) N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.29 0.29 Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) (4) 784,713 285,286 609,415 1,285,739 857,628 3,822,782

Notes for both tables above: (1) On March 18, 2022 the Company closed the acquisition of all Bolivian assets from Glencore and the results of the Bolivian Operations are included in the consolidated results of the Company from that date. (2) Bolivian production from March 18, 2022 to September 30, 2022. (3) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $21.86/oz, $0.91/lb, $1.52/lb and $3.67/lb for silver, lead, zinc and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here. (4) Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) have been calculated using the Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold stated in the table above, applied to the payable metal content of the concentrates sold from Zimapan, Bolivar, Porco, the Caballo Blanco Group, and San Lucas. (5) The Company reports non-GAAP measures, which include Cash Cost of Production per Tonne, Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold, All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold, Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold, and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. (6) Average Realized Price per Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold is prior to all treatment, smelting and refining charges. (7) Bolivar and Porco are presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements. (8) The net loss (income), net loss (income) per share, Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital deficiency were amended as a result of the restatement related to the Sinchi Wayra and Illapa Acquisition.

YTD 2022 numbers are affected by the partial quarter of Bolivian production in Q1 2022. On March 18, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of the Bolivian Assets from Glencore and the results of the operations of the Bolivian Assets are included in the consolidated operational and financial results of the Company from that date. However, combined Q2 and Q3 results show a 5% increase in silver equivalent ounces produced from 2022 to 2023, despite lower tonnages processed. This is a reflection of the Company starting to benefit from its efforts to increase mined grades and metallurgical recoveries at all operations.

Production

In Q3 2022, 500,956 tonnes of material was processed, and 5,832,882 silver equivalent ounces was produced, and in Q3 2023 467,563 tonnes of material was produced and 5,669,905 silver equivalent ounces was produced. While total material processed in Q3 2023 was 7% less compared to Q3 2022, total silver equivalent ounce production was down only 3%. This was a result of higher grades mined and an increase in metal recoveries at Bolivar and Zimapan.

In Q3 2023, the Company processed 467,563 tonnes of material, a slight increase from the previous quarter. Silver equivalent ounces produced of 5,669,905 included 1,728,863 ounces of silver, 3,370 tonnes of lead, 23,095 tonnes of zinc and 252 tonnes of copper. The positive impact of a slight increase in material processed combined with an increase in metal production from the Zimapan and Bolivar mines resulted in stable silver equivalent ounce production overall.

Cash Cost of Production per Tonne

Consolidated cash cost of production per tonne of mineralized material processed was $93.73 in Q3 2023 compared to $148.51 for the same period last year. Since acquiring the Bolivian assets, the steady increase in unit production costs at Zimapan have been offset by significant decreases in unit production costs at the Bolivian operations for a net reduction in cash costs of 37% per tonne.

When compared to the previous quarter, consolidated cash cost of production per tonne of mineralized material processed decreased by 7% as a result of several factors including the increase in production at Zimapan after recovering from a two-week haulage stoppage that took place last quarter, incremental decreases in unit costs from our Bolivian mining operations and less mineralized material purchased by San Lucas feed sourcing.

Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold

Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce sold was $21.68 in Q3 2023 compared to $20.79 for the same period last year. This 4% increase in unit cost was due primarily to a 13% decrease in silver equivalent ounces sold, which is a function of realized metal prices. While the metal production only decreased 3% for the same period, the silver equivalent conversion ratio of base metals to silver was higher due to the changes in realized metal prices quarter over quarter, which resulted in the additional 10% reduction in silver equivalent ounces sold.

Consolidated results for Q3 2023 show a 12% increase in cash costs per silver equivalent ounce sold compared to Q2 2023. This increase is primarily a result of 6% lower silver equivalent ounces sold based on realized pricing for metals which decreased silver equivalents sold for Q3 2023. Total costs were comparable to Q2 2023 and silver equivalent ounce production actually increased 2% vs Q2 2023.

All-In Sustaining Cash Cost ("AISC") per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold

Q3 2023 AISC per silver equivalent ounce sold was $25.98, compared to Q3 2022 of $24.90. This 4% increase in unit cost was due primarily to a 13% decrease in silver equivalents sold which is a function of realized metal prices. While the metal production only decreased 3% for the same period, the silver equivalent conversion ratio of base metals to silver was higher due to the changes in realized metal prices quarter over quarter, which resulted in the additional 10% reduction in silver equivalent sold.

Consolidated AISC per silver equivalent ounce sold increased 13% quarter-on-quarter to $25.98, mainly a result of the 6% decrease in silver equivalent ounces sold based on changes in the silver equivalent conversion ratio as described above, coupled with higher sustaining capital expenditures and higher sustaining general and administrative costs. Bolivian consolidated AISC per silver equivalent ounce sold increased 21% versus Q2 2023 due to the lower silver equivalent ounces sold, however this was partially offset by a 21% decrease at Zimapan resulting from lower capital expenditures and sustaining general and administrative expenditures.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is in Mexico.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

