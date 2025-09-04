Santacruz Silver Completes Full $40 Million Base Purchase Price Payment, Marking Milestone in Bolivian Growth Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (OTCQX: SCZMF) (FSE: 1SZ) ("Santacruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the fourth and fifth payments, including the final installment, totaling US$15 million, to Glencore. This milestone marks the full satisfaction of the US$40 million Acceleration Option and completes the Base Purchase Price for the acquisition of the Company's Bolivian assets, underscoring a significant step forward in its growth strategy.

This US$15 million installment, reflecting the September 5 and October 31, 2025 payments, together with the previously announced payments made on March 20, May 6, and July 7, 2025, completes the total Base Purchase Price under the Acceleration Option of US$40 million. With this payment, Santacruz has successfully secured US$40 million in savings and reinforced its commitment to financial discipline and long-term value creation.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and CEO of Santacruz, commented: "We are thrilled to have fully executed this strategic plan, which reflects our disciplined financial approach and commitment to creating long-term value. Completing the final payments to Glencore not only fulfills our obligations under the Acceleration Option but also underscores the strength of our balance sheet and prudent capital management."

Mr. Préstamo added: "With US$40 million now fully satisfied, we have generated significant savings and are well positioned to advance our growth strategy. We sincerely thank Glencore for their ongoing support and collaborative approach throughout this process."

Please refer to the Company's April 4, 2024, October 3, 2024, March 20, 2025, May 6, 2025 and July 7, 2025, news releases for details on the payment structure for the Bolivian assets acquisition.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.

