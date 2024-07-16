Santacruz Silver Reports Fatality at Bolivian Operation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") regrets to report that an employee of the Company was fatally injured at the Tres Amigos mine, part of the Caballo Blanco Group of mines, in Bolivia.

A small group of illegal miners unlawfully entered the Tres Amigos mine at a level above where the Company was operating and proceeded to use explosives. This caused rockfall on the level below where Santacruz employees were working, and one employee was fatality injured. Safety personnel were immediately notified and followed mine rescue protocols to close the mine, attend to all employees and remove these illegal miners from the area. The mine has since resumed operations.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and CEO commented, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and have extended our deepest condolences and support to the employee's family. We are providing all necessary assistance to the family and our employees during this difficult time." Mr. Préstamo continued, "Santacruz has initiated a detailed investigation and is working closely with the local authorities to prevent an incident like this from happening again. The Company will consider taking legal against those responsible once the investigation is complete."

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is in Mexico.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman and CEO

SOURCE Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information please contact: Arturo Préstamo, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +52 81 83 785707; Sabina Srubiski, Manager, Investor Relations, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 888 883 2011