Santacruz Silver Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") ("the Company" or "Santacruz") is announcing that effective immediately, Carlos Silva Ramos, is stepping down from his role as CEO and Director of Santacruz, due to personal reasons. Executive Chairman Arturo Préstamo has assumed the role of Interim CEO while the Company conducts its search for a new CEO.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Santacruz commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Carlos for his years of service to Santacruz. He has been an integral part of the Company's growth into a multi-asset producer. We wish him all the best."

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is in Mexico.

