Santacruz Silver Announces Change to CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Gregg Orr, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned and Mr. Andres Bedregal, a seasoned finance executive with proven success in business development and strategic finance, has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Mr. Orr

Mr. Bedregal is the current CFO for Sinchi Wayra S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santacruz Silver Mining, Ltd.Since joining Sinchy Wayra S.A. in 2022(?) he has successfully led the Bolivian finance group's upgrading of the financial and management reporting systems as well as contributing to strategic business decisions these past three (two?) years.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said; "We are excited to welcome Andres as our Interim Chief Financial Officer. With his deep familiarity of our Bolivian assets, he is well positioned to manage our help manage our Canadian regulatory reporting requirements in addition to his current responsibilities while the Board determines how to best fill the permanent CFO role."

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas feed sourcing business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is located in Mexico.

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman and CEO

