Santacruz Silver Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or, the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") held on December 20, 2023. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Arturo Prestamo Elizondo, Federico Villasenor, Roland Lohner, Larry Okada and Barry Girling, and approved the appointment of the Company's auditor, Deloitte LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of a new omnibus incentive plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, and a new advance notice policy.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas feed sourcing business are also in Bolivia. As well, the Zimapan mine is in Mexico.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information: Arturo Préstamo, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (528) 183 785707; Sabina Srubiski, Manager, Investor Relations, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (604) 351 7909