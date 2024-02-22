Saniflo North America Launches Innovative Retrofit Pump Kit for Hassle-Free Replacement of Faulty Sewage Pumps

Designed to replace faulty sewage pumps and its components from major manufacturers in North America, the new innovative Sanipit 24GR offers an easy, mess-free and reliable replacement solution.

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- SFA Saniflo, a division of Group SFA, the world leader in above-the-floor macerating, grinder, drain pumps and lifting stations, today announced the launch of its new innovative Sanipit 24GR retrofit pump kit.

Faulty sewage pumps continue to pose persistent challenges for plumbing contractors and homeowners, such as high maintenance costs, float issues, and messy repairs. With the launch of the Sanipit 24GR retrofit pump kit, SFA Saniflo provides the most reliable and hassle-free sewage pump replacement solution on the market.

The new Sanipit 24GR retrofit pump kit provides the most reliable and hassle-free sewage pump replacement solution on the market. The highly versatile unit is engineered to retrofit into 24-inch basins from Liberty Pumps, Zoeller, Myers and other sewage pump manufacturers in Canada and the United States.

This new retrofit pump kit offers a built-in 1 HP grinder motor and air pressure mechanism that fits most 24-inch basins. With the ability to retrofit into 24-inch basins from Liberty Pumps, Zoeller, and Myers, the pump kit offers versatility and compatibility with existing pump systems. The current basin stays in place while the Sanipit 24GRs retrofit cover easily adapts to it.

"As sewage pumps have been a largely unchanged and problematic part of the plumbing industry for over 50 years, this solution is poised to disrupt the North American market by offering a hassle-free and high-performance option for replacing faulty sewage pumps," says Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America."

"The U.S. retrofit pump market, particularly the cast iron pump segment, has lacked reliable options for installers," he continues. "SFA Saniflo identified this opportunity and leveraged our innovative design team, extensive research and development capabilities, and vertical integration as a manufacturer to create a game-changing solution. The result is a complete pre-assembled pump design that delivers the same high level of reliability and performance as our macerator and grinder pumps."

Thermo-magnetic motors: Key to SFA Saniflo's solution is the utilization of short cycling, thermo-magnetic type motors, a feature incorporated into existing Saniflo pumps. This design caters to the specific needs of installers, while a complete package system meets the requirements of engineers and other specifiers, providing superior reliability, redundancy, and a wastewater detection system.

While SFA Saniflo offers a heavy-duty, above-ground pump called the Sanicubic 1, it is not meant to be installed in existing sewage pump systems. By leveraging the benefits and features of the Sanicubic and incorporating them into the new retrofit pump, SFA Saniflo has created the solution that truly meets the needs of installers seeking a "white glove service" — an easily maintainable and replaceable solution without the mess associated with sewage and waste.

Mess-free replacement: One of the key differentiators of the Sanipit 24GR is its ability to create a dry cavity within the pit. Unlike other pumping systems that sit directly in sewage, SFA Saniflo's design keeps the components and the motor separate, ensuring a hassle-free and mess-free experience for plumbing installers and service technicians.

"The U.S. market lacks a product that creates a dry cavity within the pit, one that delivers unparalleled cleanliness and ease of maintenance," says Saragosti. "Our pump design, backed by our extensive experience in building systems and solutions worldwide, embodies a failsafe, reliable, and easy-to-use replacement solution for existing sewage pits."

The Sanipit 24GR boasts a range of top-of-the-line features, including a 2-inch discharge rubber adapter with a built-in check valve and a 2-inch vent rubber connection, direct access points for motor and air pressure switch inspection and replacement, as well as inspection and cleaning of pressure dip tubes. Its fail-proof wastewater sensing mechanism with triple redundancy provides added reliability. A gasket that protects against odour and sewer gas ensures a sanitary and worry-free operation.

