MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, in collaboration with its affiliate Avataani Environmental Services Inc. ("Avataani"), has been awarded a two-year contract by the Kativik Regional Government to revalorize an estimated 4,000 tonnes of metallic residual materials from the Northern community of Kangirsuk. This project is part of Nunavik's major Residual Materials Management Plan, which aims to contribute to a green economy and a more sustainable future for local Inuit communities.

Under the contract, SANEXEN and Avataani will remove all metal waste from the municipal landfill and the community. The waste materials will be segregated, compacted on-site, prepared for marine transport and shipped safely to an authorized recycling facility. This project will be carried out for the Kativik Regional Government, in collaboration with the Public Works department of the northern village of Kangirsuk.

"For over 20 years, we have been actively participating in the decontamination of the fragile Arctic environment with our Inuit partners. After removing over 3,300 drums of hazardous waste from 13 communities, SANEXEN and Avataani are pleased to be involved in this new phase of the important management and clean-up efforts in Nunavik communities", stated Benoit Dion, Senior Director, Business Development at SANEXEN and member of the Board of Directors of Avataani. "We are proud to be a part of this important milestone, which is only the beginning of a much larger endeavor."

The northern villages of Nunavik currently generate close to 122,000 m3 of residual materials annually. Almost all of this waste ends up in local landfills, where they are either burned or stored. The Nunavik Residual Materials Management Plan aims at improving the local knowledge of residual materials management, fostering management methods applicable in Nunavik in line with sustainable development concepts, delivering regional support to northern villages' green initiatives and management costs at levels that are economically and socially acceptable.

"Our team is excited to support the Kativik Regional Government in their mission to eliminate waste and maximize value through the sound management of the region's residual materials," reinforced Jean-François Bolduc, President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and SANEXEN. "Northern Québec faces many challenges and is focused on achieving the goals of the Climate Change Action Plan and of the Québec Energy Strategy. Our local team at Avataani, supported by our experts across our network, is ready to build on our longstanding partnership to tackle these important challenges."

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About Avataani

Avataani is an Inuit contractor and consulting firm specializing in site assessment and remediation, risk assessment, hazardous waste management, air quality, and training. The firm also provides specialized equipment and products used in the management of hazardous materials. Avataani is a partnership between Avataa Explorations & Logistics Inc. and SANEXEN. Its multidisciplinary team of environmental professionals and technicians has carried out thousands of projects across Canada, and hundreds across Canada's North.

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc.

