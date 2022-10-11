SANEXEN NAMED WINNER AT QUÉBEC CIRCULAIRE'S 2022 CIRCULAR INITIATIVE AWARDS

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization QUÉBEC CIRCULAIRE. With its unique facility in North America, where its team of experts transforms construction, renovation and demolition ("C&D") fines into value-added products, SANEXEN has once again taken a step forward as an environmental leader in innovative solutions.

" The transition to a circular economy in Quebec, as elsewhere in the world, requires the involvement and collaboration of all the major players in our society. At SANEXEN, our teams are passionate about innovation and determined to push the envelope every time we launch new solutions to real environmental issues. We are proud to contribute to the acceleration of the ecological and energy transitions," said Jean-François Bolduc, President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and SANEXEN.

In 2020, SANEXEN opened the first-ever North American C&D fines recovery plant. Since then, the operations have grown and process over 30,000 tons of fines. The plant has a full-scale processing capacity of up to 150,000 metric tons per year.

The process designed and patented by SANEXEN consists of segregating the fine materials from the sorting centers into three distinct grades: ultra-fine materials, which are then conditioned for bio-treatment and composting; wood, paper and cardboard for energy recovery; and aggregates, which are used to make construction roads.

" Companies like SANEXEN are at the heart of the solution in the collective effort to reduce waste and fight climate change, which is why we are pleased that QUÉBEC CIRCULAIRE is recognizing their exceptional work and innovation. It's one more step towards our ultimate goal of a waste-free Quebec," added Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC.

Over 600 million tons of C&D fines are generated annually in North America. C&D fines represent a large portion of the materials managed by sorting centers, with some facilities generating up to 25% of their incoming volume in C&D fines. Hundreds of thousands of tons of this C&D debris will now be fully recycled and reused instead of ending up in landfills. SANEXEN is also actively working on the next generation of C&D fines recovery, turning the debris into value-added materials, as example for construction, that will be incorporated into future construction projects.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 37 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

