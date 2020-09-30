MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -On August 4, an exciting pilot project successfully wrapped up between SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a member of the LOGISTEC family, and the City of Montréal-Est. Both collaborated to implement ALTRA, the next generation of lead-free water technology in pipes leading to residences in this thriving community, rich in heritage, culture and green spaces.

The municipal leaders at the City of Montréal-Est attended SANEXEN's online summit on innovation in water technology last April, along with many other communities facing challenges with their aging water main infrastructure. There is growing pressure from residents to address lead service lines that are common across North American buildings built before the mid-50s, and to address lead welding at the joints done until the 90s. The discussion now is how to address these issues before they become emergencies and also, how to keep costs and disruptions at a minimum, while respecting the environment.

ALTRA lead-free water technology is the perfect fit to address these challenges, and the SANEXEN team worked very closely with Montréal-Est's municipal leaders and engineers to tailor the right solution, namely one that addressed costs, implementation time, minimal disruption to the residences and sustainability requirements.

"From the moment we launched this pilot project with SANEXEN, our engineers were engaged in the discussion and planning, which made for a seamless execution from start to finish. Our team was on-site for the installation and saw first-hand how different this new technology is from the typical open-cut method that we have used in the past," explained the Mayor of Montréal-Est, Robert Coutu. "Where normally we would have had to shut the street down dig up the sidewalk as well as the street to access the pipes, instead, there was a small opening dug out to access the pipe and the installation took only 2.5 hours from beginning to end, which would have been much longer with the traditional method. Minimizing disruptions in our neighbourhoods represents an enormous benefit for our citizens."

"When you are working with municipalities like the City of Montréal-Est, whose leaders are innovative thinkers and willing to take calculated risks to try a proven solution which is different from what they have done for years, the job is very satisfying," stated Madeleine Paquin, President of SANEXEN. "We appreciate working with professionals and are proud of ALTRA, our solution, as it is saving communities money, time and disruption and is ensuring healthy and safe water for the families that live there."

SANEXEN is currently installing its lead-free water technology in cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada. "Our solution, ALTRA, recognized internationally by the most respected independent certification organizations for health and safety, has become of particular interest to busy urban centres looking to reduce traffic disruption and to older established communities, where it is important to protect heritage properties and natural landscapes like protected trees and buildings," added Benoît Côté, President of SANEXEN Water, Inc. The team at SANEXEN pursues its mission of helping communities ensure safe drinking water for future generations.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soils and Materials Management, and Water Technology – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental clients and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists, combined with its in-house research and development teams, continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues facing the world today.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Environmental services are offered through SANEXEN and FER-PAL Construction Ltd. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 36 ports and 63 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Related Links

https://www.logistec.com/lead-solutions/

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

