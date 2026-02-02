Sandoz Canada expands portfolio launching Enzeevu ® , company's first ophthalmology biosimilar

, company's first ophthalmology biosimilar Enzeevu ® is approved for all indications of reference medicine EYLEA ® 1 , including neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema

is approved for all indications of reference medicine EYLEA , including neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema Launch supports improved affordability and access to retinal disease treatments across Canada

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Sandoz, the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the launch of Enzeevu® (aflibercept) in Canada, its first ophthalmology biosimilar, expanding access to affordable treatment options for people living with serious retinal diseases across Canada. Enzeevu® is a biosimilar to the reference medicine EYLEA® and is approved for all indications of the reference medicine:

neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO)

visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO)

diabetic macular edema (DME)

myopic choroidal neovascularization (myopic CNV)

These conditions are among the leading causes of vision impairment in Canada, particularly affecting older adults and people living with diabetes.2

"With the growing prevalence of retinal diseases, access to effective and affordable treatment options has never been more important," said Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada. "By offering a biosimilar to one of the most widely used therapies in this field, we are helping to improve affordability and access for thousands of patients nationwide."

Enzeevu® is supplied as a 2 mg/0.05 mL solution for intravitreal injection in a single-use pre-filled syringe, delivering a single dose of 2 mg aflibercept. The product has a similar appearance to the reference medicine, supporting continuity of care and facilitating the transition for patients currently receiving treatment.

Patients and healthcare professionals will also benefit from a comprehensive patient support program during treatment with Enzeevu®, providing practical support and guidance throughout the entire patient experience.

This launch reinforces the Sandoz Purpose of pioneering access for patients and reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding its biosimilars portfolio into new therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology. As a leader in affordable medicines, Sandoz Canada continues to work with healthcare partners to support sustainable healthcare systems and improved patient outcomes.

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SANDOZ CANDA

As a Canadian leader in off-patent medicines, Sandoz Canada has a product portfolio that includes over 700 generics and biosimilars spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, immunology and oncology. In 2025, 59 million Sandoz prescriptions were issued in Canada (source: IQVIA Compuscript TRx, MAT 2025). Sandoz Canada employs 300 people across the country and at its head office in Saint-Hubert, Quebec. It is a trusted partner for pharmacists, physicians and hospitals for quality medicine and outstanding customer service and is committed to ensuring a reliable supply. For more information about Sandoz Canada, visit www.sandoz.ca.

REFERENCES 1 EYLEA® is a registered trademark of Bayer Inc. 2 Fighting Blindness in Canada. A Report Card on Vision Health in Canada 2023. https://www.fightingblindness.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Report-Card-Vision-Health_acc.-digital.pdf

SOURCE Sandoz Canada

Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]; Sophie Levasseur , +1 263 788-3835