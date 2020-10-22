Salix To Present Data For Products Across Its Portfolio At The American College Of Gastroenterology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

"Salix continues to demonstrate its longstanding commitment to the GI community by presenting this broad collection of clinical data that span our portfolio at ACG. We look forward to participating in this premier GI conference and collaborating with scientists and health care professionals to continue to build on our deep knowledge and expertise in GI," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix.

The complete list of scientific posters that will be presented by Salix during ACG includes:

Rifaximin

Frenette, Catherine. "Characterization of Stool Microbiota in Patients Treated with Rifaximin alone Versus Rifaximin Plus Lactulose for Reducing the Risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence."

Frenette, Catherine. "Lack of Clinically Significant Changes in Colonic Microbial Antibiotic Susceptibility in Patients Treated with Rifaximin Alone Versus Rifaximin Plus Lactulose for Reducing the Risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy."

Plecanatide

Bharucha, Adil. "The Impact of Plecanatide on Abdominal Pain in Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation: Analysis from Four Phase 3 Studies."

Brenner, Darren. "Efficacy of Plecanatide in Bloated Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation and Moderate to Severely Bloated Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation."

Chang, Christopher. "Efficacy and Safety of Plecanatide in Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation or Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation: Intrinsic Factors Analyses from Four Studies."

Moshiree, Baharak "Efficacy and Safety of Plecanatide in Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation: Pooled Analyses of Two Phase 3 Trials Stratified by Concomitant Acid Suppression Use."

Methylnaltrexone

Shah, Eric. "Subcutaneous Methylnaltrexone in Cancer and Noncancer Patients with Opioid Induced Constipation."

NER1006

Cash, Brooks "A Pooled Safety Analyses of the 1 L Bowel Preparation NER1006 in Adults with Versus without Diabetes Mellitus: A Pooled Analyses of Two Randomized, Phase 3 Studies."

Schoenfeld , Philip. " One Liter NER1006 is Efficacious as a Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy in Patients with or without Diabetes Mellitus: A Pooled Analyses of Two Randomized, Phase 3 Studies."

, Philip. " NER1006 is Efficacious as a Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy in Patients with or without Diabetes Mellitus: A Pooled Analyses of Two Randomized, Phase 3 Studies." Sharma, Prateek. "NER1006 1 Liter Bowel Preparation Safety Profile in Patients with Mild or Moderate Renal Impairment: A Pooled Analyses of Two Phase 3 Trials."

Probiotic

Harris, Lucinda. "An Open-Label, Multicenter Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Probiotic Blend in Patients with Functional Gastrointestinal Disturbances."

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

