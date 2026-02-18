BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Revenues of $2.80 billion, up 9% on a Reported basis and up 6% on an Organic (non-GAAP) 1 basis over the prior year period

Full-Year Consolidated Revenues of $10.27 billion, up 7% on a Reported basis and 5% on an Organic (non-GAAP) 1 basis

GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health of $112 million for the quarter and GAAP Net Income Attributable to Bausch Health of $157 million for the year

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1 of $1.05 billion for the quarter, up 13%, and $3.54 billion for the year, up 7%

BAUSCH HEALTH EXCLUDING BAUSCH + LOMB FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Delivered eleventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 , exceeding 2025 guidance on all metrics

Completed the acquisition of Shibo's full‑service aesthetics distribution business in China on December 1, 2025

Executed a $1.7 billion debt exchange offer during the fourth quarter and $9.6 billion in total refinancing for the Full-Year 2025, extending near- and medium-term maturities

Generated $362 million in Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (non-GAAP)1 in the fourth quarter and $1.2 billion for the Full-Year 2025

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" the "Company," "we" or "our") today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and other key updates for the quarter.

"The fourth quarter marks our eleventh consecutive quarter of year‑over‑year growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health, excluding Bausch + Lomb. These results highlight our global team's unwavering commercial rigor and operational excellence, as full‑year results came in above our guidance on all key metrics. Our newly acquired full‑service aesthetics distribution business in China expands our geographical reach, provides direct access to a large customer base, and allows us to better address market demand for aesthetic treatments, strengthening our global aesthetics franchise and our commitment to excellence in China. As we move into 2026, we remain committed to commercial and operational excellence, along with the proactive pursuit of initiatives that expand our portfolio and enhance our long‑term outlook," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

___________________________________ 1 This is a non-GAAP measure or a non-GAAP ratio. For further information on non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Information" section of this news release. Please also refer to tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Revenue Performance

Total consolidated reported revenues were $2.80 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $2.56 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $237 million, or 9%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $59 million, acquisitions of $1 million, and divestitures and discontinuations of $17 million, revenue increased by 6% on an organic1 basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total consolidated reported revenues were $10.27 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $9.63 billion for the full year of 2024, an increase of $641 million, or 7%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $72 million, acquisitions of $16 million, and divestitures and discontinuations of $30 million, revenues increased 5% on an organic1 basis compared with the full year of 2024.

Revenues by segment were as follows:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported Change

Change at

Constant

Currency1 (non-GAAP)

Change in Organic1

Revenue

(non-GAAP) (in millions)

2025

2024

Amount

Pct.



Total Bausch Health Revenues

$2,796

$2,559

$237

9 %

7 %

6 %

























Bausch Health (Excl. B+L)

$1,391

$1,279

$112

9 %

7 %

5 % Salix segment

$693

$634

$59

9 %

9 %

6 % International segment

$306

$279

$27

10 %

1 %

2 % Solta Medical segment

$137

$138

($1)

(1 %)

-- %

-- % Diversified Products segment

$255

$228

$27

12 %

12 %

9 % Bausch + Lomb segment

$1,405

$1,280

$125

10 %

7 %

7 %





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Reported Change

Change at

Constant

Currency1 (non-GAAP)

Change in Organic1

Revenue

(non-GAAP) (in millions)

2025

2024

Amount

Pct.



Total Bausch Health Revenues

$10,266

$9,625

$641

7 %

6 %

5 %

























Bausch Health (Excl. B+L)

$5,165

$4,834

$331

7 %

7 %

6 % Salix segment

$2,578

$2,333

$245

11 %

11 %

9 % International segment

$1,132

$1,111

$21

2 %

-- %

1 % Solta Medical segment

$518

$440

$78

18 %

19 %

19 % Diversified Products segment

$937

$950

($13)

(1 %)

(1 %)

(3 %) Bausch + Lomb segment

$5,101

$4,791

$310

6 %

5 %

5 %

Salix Segment

Salix segment reported revenues were $693 million for the fourth quarter and $2.58 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $634 million for the fourth quarter and $2.33 billion for the full year of 2024, an increase of 9% in the fourth quarter, and 11% for the full year. Excluding the impact of divestitures and discontinuations of $17 million for the fourth quarter, and $33 million for the full year, segment revenues increased 6% and 9% on an organic1 basis for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Xifaxan® was the primary contributor to segment growth for the fourth quarter and the full year.

International Segment

International segment reported revenues were $306 million for the fourth quarter and $1.13 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $279 million for the fourth quarter and $1.11 billion for the full year of 2024, an increase of $27 million, or 10%, in the fourth quarter, and $21 million, or 2%, for the full year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $23 million for the fourth quarter and $19 million for the full year, and divestitures and discontinuations of $2 million for the fourth quarter and $8 million for the full year, segment revenues increased by 2% on an organic1 basis for the fourth quarter, and 1% for the full year, compared with the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, led by growth in EMEA.

Solta Medical Segment

Solta Medical segment reported revenues were $137 million for the fourth quarter and $518 million for the full year of 2025, compared with $138 million for the fourth quarter and $440 million for the full year of 2024, a decrease of $1 million, or (1)%, in the fourth quarter, and an increase of $78 million, or 18%, for the full year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $1 million for the fourth quarter and $5 million for the full year 2025, segment revenues were flat on an organic1 basis for the fourth quarter and up 19% for the full year, compared with the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, respectively. Fourth quarter results were impacted by anticipated one‑time events related to Solta's acquisition of Shibo's full‑service aesthetics distribution business in China, while full‑year 2025 performance was led by growth in South Korea.

Diversified Segment

Diversified segment reported revenues were $255 million for the fourth quarter and $937 million for the full year of 2025, compared with $228 million for the fourth quarter and $950 million for the full year of 2024, an increase of $27 million, or 12%, in the fourth quarter, and a decrease of $13 million, or (1)% for the full year. Segment revenues increased on an organic1 basis by 9% for the fourth quarter and decreased 3% on an organic1 basis for the full year, compared with the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, respectively.

Bausch + Lomb Segment

Bausch + Lomb segment reported revenues were $1.41 billion for the fourth quarter and $5.10 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $1.28 billion for the fourth quarter and $4.79 billion for the full year of 2024, an increase of $125 million, or 10%, in the fourth quarter, and $310 million, or 6%, for the full year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $37 million for the fourth quarter and $58 million for the full year of 2025, acquisitions of $1 million for the quarter and $16 million for the full year 2025, and divestitures and discontinuations of $5 million for the fourth quarter and $12 million for the full year, segment revenues increased 7% on an organic1 basis for the fourth quarter and 5% on an organic1 basis for the full year, compared with the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, respectively.

Consolidated Operating Income

Consolidated operating income was $474 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $558 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $84 million, reflecting a goodwill impairment charge of $145 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to our Generics business unit, partially offset by higher revenues.

Consolidated operating income was $1.81 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $1.55 billion for the full year of 2024, an increase of $267 million. The change reflects the impact of higher revenues, partially offset by increased selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment and higher acquired in-process research and development ("IPR&D") expenses related to the acquisition of DURECT Corporation.

Consolidated Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Bausch Health

Consolidated net loss attributable to Bausch Health for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $112 million, compared with a consolidated net income of $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an unfavorable change of $205 million. Consolidated net income attributable to Bausch Health for the full year 2025 was $157 million, compared with a consolidated net loss attributable to Bausch Health of $46 million for the full year 2024, a favorable change of $203 million. Fourth quarter 2025 results reflect a $145 million goodwill impairment and a $112 million deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Full year 2025 results were due to changes in operating income noted above compared to full year 2024.

Consolidated Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1

Consolidated adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1 was $411 million for the fourth quarter and $1.40 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $430 million for the fourth quarter and $1.39 billion for the full year of 2024, a decrease of $19 million in the fourth quarter and an increase of $6 million for the full year.

Consolidated Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Bausch Health

Consolidated GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Bausch Health was ($0.30) for the fourth quarter and $0.42 for the full year of 2025, compared with Consolidated GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share of $0.25 for the fourth quarter and ($0.13) for the full year of 2024.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1 was $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter and $3.54 billion for the full year of 2025, compared with $935 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.31 billion for the full year of 2024, an increase of $117 million in the fourth quarter and $234 million for the full year.

Consolidated Cash Provided by Operating Activities

The Company generated $495 million of cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter and $1.40 billion for the full year of 2025, compared to $601 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.60 billion for the full year of 2024. The decrease in cash flow from operations of $197 million for the full year is primarily attributable to higher working capital and interest payments, partially offset by improved business performance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $1.31 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Bausch Health completed an exchange of senior notes, extending $1.6 billion in aggregate debt maturities to 2032 from 2028.

Bausch Health (excluding Bausch + Lomb) had availability of approximately $470 million under its revolving credit facility and Bausch + Lomb had availability of approximately $665 million under its revolving credit facility.

Bausch Health continues to focus on strengthening its balance sheet and delivering value to shareholders.

Bausch Health (excluding Bausch + Lomb) R&D Update

Larsucosterol (Epigenetic Modulator): FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treatment of Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (AH) Initiated Phase 3 trial with the first patient randomized in January 2026

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treatment of Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (AH) Fraxel FTX ® : fractional laser system targeting treatment in skin rejuvenation, addressing common skin concerns such as sun damage, wrinkles, acne scars, and pigmentation irregularities Received approval in Australia in December 2025

fractional laser system targeting treatment in skin rejuvenation, addressing common skin concerns such as sun damage, wrinkles, acne scars, and pigmentation irregularities RED-C: In January 2026, top line results for Phase 3 studies were evaluated While safe and well-tolerated, both clinical trials did not achieve their primary endpoint January 23, 2026 press release announcing these results is available on EDGAR, SEDAR+ and Bausch Health's website

In January 2026, top line results for Phase 3 studies were evaluated

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following full-year guidance for 2026, assuming current foreign exchange rates:





Current Guidance (as of Feb. 18, 2026)



BHC BHC (excl. B+L) B+L Revenues (in Billions)

$10.625 - $10.875 $5.250 - $5.400 $5.375 - $5.475 Revenue growth vs. Prior Year



2% - 5%

Adjusted EBITDA1 (in Billions)

$3.875 - $4.000 $2.875 - $2.950 $1.000 - $1.050 Adj. EBITDA1 growth vs. Prior Year



3% - 5%

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow1 (in Billions)



$1.200 - $1.275



Other than with respect to GAAP revenues, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 to GAAP net income (loss) or forward-looking Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations to GAAP cash generated from operations, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because deductions (such as restructuring, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and litigation and other matters) used to calculate projected net income (loss) and payments (such as payments of legal settlements, transformation costs, separation costs and separation-related costs, interest charged against premium, financing fees paid in connection with the debt refinancing transactions and acquired IPR&D expense) used to calculate Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all adjustments needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) or cash generated from operations at this time. The amount of these adjustments may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1. These statements represent forward-looking information and may represent a financial outlook, and actual results may vary. Please see the risks and assumptions referred to in the "Forward-looking Statements" section of this news release. The guidance in this news release is only effective as of the date it is given and will not be updated or affirmed unless and until the Company publicly announces updated or affirmed guidance. The rapid recent developments in the evolving landscape of tariffs and responses have resulted in uncertainty regarding these measures and the effects they may have. We continue to assess the direct and indirect impacts on our businesses of such tariffs, including retaliatory tariffs and other trade protectionist measures as the situation develops, and there can be no assurance that such impacts will not be adverse.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.













Table 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations















For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024







(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues















Product sales

$ 2,768



$ 2,528



$ 10,156



$ 9,518

Other revenues

28



31



110



107





2,796



2,559



10,266



9,625

Expenses















Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization and impairments of intangible assets)

783



711



2,949



2,729

Cost of other revenues

15



16



64



53

Selling, general and administrative

882



820



3,438



3,296

Research and development

161



163



629



616

Amortization of intangible assets

236



259



1,001



1,077

Goodwill impairments

145



--



145



--

Asset impairments

7



23



8



29

Restructuring, integration and separation costs

28



7



77



32

Other expense, net

65



2



142



247





2,322



2,001



8,453



8,079

Operating income

474



558



1,813



1,546

Interest income

9



9



48



33

Interest expense

(397)



(337)



(1,604)



(1,388)

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt

(19)



--



162



23

Foreign exchange and other

(11)



(21)



(52)



(47)

Income before income taxes

56



209



367



167

Provision for income taxes

(159)



(111)



(247)



(239)

Net (loss) income

(103)



98



120



(72)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(9)



(5)



37



26

Net (loss) income attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc.

$ (112)



$ 93



$ 157



$ (46)

























































Bausch Health Companies Inc.













Table 2 Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)











For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024











(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income

$ (103)



$ 98



$ 120



$ (72)

Non-GAAP adjustments: (a)















Amortization of intangible assets

236



259



1,001



1,077

Goodwill impairments

145



--



145



--

Asset impairments

7



23



8



29

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

34



16



142



66

Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)

42



18



37



101

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net of write down of financing fees

29



--



(99)



(23)

IT infrastructure investment

3



8



20



35

Separation costs and separation-related costs

2



8



7



24

Legal and other professional fees

3



--



22



25

Gain on sale of assets, net

--



--



(6)



(10)

Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions

21



5



61



220

Other

5



7



43



19

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

13



9



(67)



(57)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

540



353



1,314



1,506

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

437



451



1,434



1,434

Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)

(26)



(21)



(34)



(40)

Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)

$ 411



$ 430



$ 1,400



$ 1,394







(a) The components of and further details respecting each of these non-GAAP adjustments and the financial statement line item to which each component relates can be found on Table 2a.























































Bausch Health Companies Inc.









Table 2a Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information















For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024











(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of goods sold reconciliation:















GAAP Cost of goods sold (excluding of amortization and impairments of intangible assets)

$ 783



$ 711



$ 2,949



$ 2,729

Fair value inventory step-up resulting from acquisitions (a)

(2)



(21)



(64)



(82)

Other (l)

(2)



--



(2)



--

Adjusted cost of goods sold (excluding of amortization and impairments of intangible assets)

(non-GAAP)

$ 779



$ 690



$ 2,883



$ 2,647

Selling, general and administrative reconciliation:















GAAP Selling, general and administrative

$ 882



$ 820



$ 3,438



$ 3,296

IT infrastructure investment (b)

(3)



(8)



(20)



(35)

Legal and other professional fees (c)

(3)



--



(22)



(25)

Separation-related costs (d)

(2)



(7)



(7)



(20)

Transformation costs (e)

(6)



(10)



(65)



(37)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP)

$ 868



$ 795



$ 3,324



$ 3,179

Research and development reconciliation:















GAAP Research and development

$ 161



$ 163



$ 629



$ 616

Separation-related costs (d)

--



--



--



(1)

Adjusted research and development (non-GAAP)

$ 161



$ 163



$ 629



$ 615

Amortization of intangible assets reconciliation:















GAAP Amortization of intangible assets

$ 236



$ 259



$ 1,001



$ 1,077

Amortization of intangible assets (f)

(236)



(259)



(1,001)



(1,077)

Adjusted amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ --



$ --



$ --



$ --

Goodwill impairments reconciliation:















GAAP Goodwill impairments

$ 145



$ --



$ 145



$ --

Goodwill impairments (g)

(145)



--



(145)



--

Adjusted goodwill impairments (non-GAAP)

$ --



$ --



$ --



$ --

Asset impairments reconciliation:















GAAP Asset impairments

$ 7



$ 23



$ 8



$ 29

Asset impairments (h)

(7)



(23)



(8)



(29)

Adjusted asset impairments (non-GAAP)

$ --



$ --



$ --



$ --

Restructuring, integration and separation costs reconciliation:















GAAP Restructuring, integration and separation costs

$ 28



$ 7



$ 77



$ 32

Restructuring and integration costs (e)

(28)



(6)



(77)



(29)

Separation costs (d)

--



(1)



--



(3)

Adjusted restructuring, integration and separation costs (non-GAAP)

$ --



$ --



$ --



$ --

























































Bausch Health Companies Inc.







Table 2a (continued) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information















For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024











(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Other expense, net reconciliation:















GAAP Other expense, net

$ 65



$ 2



$ 142



$ 247

Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions (i)

(21)



(5)



(61)



(220)

Acquisition-related contingent consideration (a)

(36)



4



36



(15)

Gain on sale of assets, net (j)

--



--



6



10

Acquisition-related costs (a)

(4)



(1)



(9)



(4)

Adjusted other expense, net (non-GAAP)

$ 4



$ --



$ 114



$ 18

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt reconciliation:















GAAP (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt

$ (19)



$ --



$ 162



$ 23

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (k)

19



--



(162)



(23)

Adjusted (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (non-GAAP)

$ --



$ --



$ --



$ --

Interest expense reconciliation:















GAAP Interest expense

$ (397)



$ (337)



$ (1,604)



$ (1,388)

Write-down of financing fees (k)

(10)



--



(63)



--

Adjusted Interest expense (non-GAAP)

$ (407)



$ (337)



$ (1,667)



$ (1,388)

Foreign exchange and other reconciliation:















GAAP Foreign exchange and other

$ (11)



$ (21)



$ (52)



$ (47)

Other professional fees (l)

(3)



(6)



(41)



(16)

Other (l)

--



(1)



--



(3)

Adjusted Foreign exchange and other (non-GAAP)

$ (14)



$ (28)



$ (93)



$ (66)

Provision for income taxes reconciliation:















GAAP Provision for income taxes

$ (159)



$ (111)



$ (247)



$ (239)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (m)

13



9



(67)



(57)

Adjusted provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ (146)



$ (102)



$ (314)



$ (296)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest reconciliation:















GAAP Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

$ (9)



$ (5)



$ 37



$ 26

Noncontrolling interest portion of amortization of intangible assets (n)

(7)



(8)



(31)



(34)

Noncontrolling interest portion of all other adjustments (n)

(10)



(8)



(40)



(32)

Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)

$ (26)



$ (21)



$ (34)



$ (40)







(a) Represents the three components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)" (see Table 2). (b) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "IT infrastructure investment" (see Table 2). (c) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Legal and other professional fees" (see Table 2). (d) Represents the three components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Separation costs and separation-related costs" (see Table 2). (e) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Restructuring, integration and transformation costs" (see table 2). (f) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Amortization of intangible assets" (see Table 2). (g) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Goodwill impairments" (see Table 2). (h) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Asset impairments" (see Table 2). (i) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions" (see Table 2). (j) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Gain on sale of assets, net" (see Table 2). (k) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and write-down of financing fees" (see Table 2). (l) Represents the three components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Other" (see Table 2). (m) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments" (see Table 2). (n) Represents the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (see Table 2).





























































Bausch Health Companies Inc.









Table 2b Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)











For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024













(unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31, (in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income

$ (103)



$ 98



$ 120



$ (72)



Interest expense, net

388



328



1,556



1,355



Provision for income taxes

159



111



247



239



Depreciation and amortization

290



307



1,208



1,267

EBITDA

734



844



3,131



2,789

Adjustments:

















Goodwill impairments

145



--



145



--



Asset impairments

7



23



8



29



Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

34



16



142



66



Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)

42



18



37



101



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

19



--



(162)



(23)



Share-based compensation

84



43



216



150



Separation costs and separation-related costs

2



8



7



24



Other adjustments:

















Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions

21



5



61



220



IT infrastructure investment

3



8



20



35



Legal and other professional fees (a)

3



--



22



25



Gain on sale of assets, net

--



--



(6)



(10)



Other

5



7



43



19

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (b)

1,099



972



3,664



3,425



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) (c) (47)



(37)



(123)



(118)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP) (d)

$ 1,052



$ 935



$ 3,541



$ 3,307







(a) Legal and other professional fees incurred during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 in connection with recent legal and governmental proceedings, investigations and information requests related to, among other matters, our distribution, marketing, pricing, disclosure and accounting practices. (b) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest adjusted for the noncontrolling interest portion of the adjustments above as follows:







































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31, (in millions)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

$ (9)



$ (5)



$ 37



$ 26

Noncontrolling interest portion of adjustments for:

















Interest expense, net

(12)



(11)



(53)



(46)



Depreciation and amortization (12)



(13)



(51)



(51)



All other adjustments

(14)



(8)



(56)



(47)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)

$ (47)



$ (37)



$ (123)



$ (118)







(c) Includes the impact of Acquired IPR&D charges of $4 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $114 million and $18 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (d) Includes the impact of Acquired IPR&D charges net of noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) of $4 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $110 million and $16 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





































































































































Bausch Health Companies Inc.



















Table 3a Organic Growth (non-GAAP) - by Segment

























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

























(unaudited)















































Calculation of Organic Revenue for the Three Months Ended



















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Change in

GAAP Revenues

Change in

Organic Revenues



Revenue

as

Reported

Changes in

Exchange

Rates (a)

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue (Non-GAAP) (b)

Revenue

as

Reported

Divestitures and Discontinuances

Organic

Revenue

(Non-GAAP) (b)



(in millions)





Amount

Pct. Amount

Pct. Bausch Health (excl. B+L)











































Salix

$ 693



$ --



$ --



$ 693



$ 634



$ 17



$ 651



$ 59



9 %

$ 42

6 %













































International

306



(23)



--



283



279



(2)



277



27



10 %

6

2 %













































Solta Medical

137



1



--



138



138



--



138



(1)



(1) %

--

-- %













































Diversified











































Neuroscience

148



--



--



148



142



--



142



6



4 %

6

4 % Dermatology

59



--



--



59



53



6



59



6



11 %

--

-- % Generics

24



--



--



24



9



1



10



15



167 %

14

140 % Dentistry

24



--



--



24



24



--



24



--



-- %

--

-- % Total Diversified

255



--



--



255



228



7



235



27



12 %

20

9 %













































Bausch Health (excl. B+L) revenues

$ 1,391



$ (22)



$ --



$ 1,369



$ 1,279



$ 22



$ 1,301



$ 112



9 %

$ 68

5 %













































Bausch + Lomb











































Vision Care

$ 778



$ (21)



$ --



$ 757



$ 723



$ (5)



$ 718



$ 55



8 %

$ 39

5 % Surgical

249



(10)



(1)



238



231



--



231



18



8 %

7

3 % Pharmaceuticals

378



(6)



--



372



326



--



326



52



16 %

46

14 % Total Bausch + Lomb revenues

$ 1,405



$ (37)



$ (1)



$ 1,367



$ 1,280



$ (5)



$ 1,275



$ 125



10 %

$ 92

7 %













































Total Bausch Health Companies Inc. revenues

$ 2,796



$ (59)



$ (1)



$ 2,736



$ 2,559



$ 17



$ 2,576



$ 237



9 %

$ 160

6 %





(a) The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period. (b) To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the body of the news release to which these tables are attached. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2025 is calculated as revenue as reported adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates (previously defined in this news release). Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.





































































































































Bausch Health Companies Inc.



















Table 3b Organic Growth (non-GAAP) - by Segment

























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

























(unaudited)















































Calculation of Organic Revenue for the Twelve Months Ended



















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Change in

GAAP Revenues

Change in

Organic Revenues



Revenue

as

Reported

Changes in

Exchange

Rates (a)

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue (Non-GAAP) (b)

Revenue

as

Reported

Divestitures

and

Discontinuations

Organic

Revenue

(Non-GAAP) (b)



(in millions)





Amount

Pct. Amount

Pct. Bausch Health (excl. B+L)











































Salix

$ 2,578



$ --



$ --



$ 2,578



$ 2,333



$ 33



$ 2,366



$ 245



11 %

$ 212

9 %













































International

1,132



(19)



--



1,113



1,111



(8)



1,103



21



2 %

10

1 %























+





















Solta Medical

518



5



--



523



440



--



440



78



18 %

83

19 %













































Diversified











































Neuroscience

530



--



--



530



543



(3)



540



(13)



(2) %

(10)

(2) % Dermatology

234



--



--



234



238



14



252



(4)



(2) %

(18)

(7) % Generics

79



--



--



79



74



6



80



5



7 %

(1)

(1) % Dentistry

94



--



--



94



95



--



95



(1)



(1) %

(1)

(1) % Total Diversified

937



--



--



937



950



17



967



(13)



(1) %

(30)

(3) %













































Bausch Health (excl. B+L) revenues

$ 5,165



$ (14)



$ --



$ 5,151



$ 4,834



$ 42



$ 4,876



$ 331



7 %

$ 275

6 %













































Bausch + Lomb











































Vision Care

$ 2,923



$ (33)



$ --



$ 2,890



$ 2,739



$ (11)



$ 2,728



$ 184



7 %

$ 162

6 % Surgical

894



(17)



(16)



861



843



--



843



51



6 %

18

2 % Pharmaceuticals

1,284



(8)



--



1,276



1,209



(1)



1,208



75



6 %

68

6 % Total Bausch + Lomb revenues

$ 5,101



$ (58)



$ (16)



$ 5,027



$ 4,791



$ (12)



$ 4,779



$ 310



6 %

$ 248

5 %













































Total Bausch Health Companies Inc. revenues

$ 10,266



$ (72)



$ (16)



$ 10,178



$ 9,625



$ 30



$ 9,655



$ 641



7 %

$ 523

5 %



















































(a) The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period. (b) To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the body of the news release to which these tables are attached. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is calculated as revenue as reported adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates (previously defined in this news release). Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.



























































Bausch Health Companies Inc.





Table 4 Other Financial Information







(unaudited)







(in millions)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,309



$ 1,181

Restricted cash

16



20

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 1,325



$ 1,201











Debt Obligations







Senior Secured Credit Facilities:







Revolving Credit Facilities

$ 100



$ 110

AR Credit Facility









--



300

Term Loan Facilities

5,787



5,518

Senior Secured Notes

10,235



9,305

Senior Unsecured Notes

4,098



5,235

Other

12



12

Total long-term debt and other, net of premiums, discounts and issuance costs

20,232



20,480

Plus: Unamortized premiums, discounts and issuance costs

585



1,136

Total long-term debt and other

$ 20,817



$ 21,616











Maturities of Debt Obligations







2025

$ --



$ 2,380

2026

58



767

2027

701



6,963

2028

4,240



7,168

2029

1,662



1,609

2030

4,118



1,130

Thereafter

9,453



463

Total debt obligations

$ 20,232



$ 20,480





























































Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 495



$ 601



$ 1,400



$ 1,597

















































































Bausch Health Companies Inc.









Table 5 Reconciliation of Reported Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)











For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024















(unaudited)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Bausch Health

Companies, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb

Corporation

Bausch Health

(excluding B+L)

Bausch Health

Companies, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb

Corporation

Bausch Health

(excluding B+L) Net (loss) income $(103)

$(58)

$(45)

$98

$(2)

$100

Interest expense, net 388

95

293

328

93

235

Provision for income taxes 159

71

88

111

(8)

119

Depreciation and amortization 290

99

191

307

106

201 EBITDA(1) 734

207

527

844

189

655 Adjustments:























Goodwill impairments 145

--

145

--

--

--

Asset impairments 7

--

7

23

--

23

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs 34

21

13

16

14

2

Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 42

25

17

18

11

7

Loss on extinguishment of debt 19

--

19

--

--

--

Share-based compensation 84

64

20

43

27

16

Separation costs and separation-related costs 2

1

1

8

6

2

Other adjustments:























Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions 21

2

19

5

3

2

IT infrastructure investment 3

3

--

8

8

--

Legal and other professional fees 3

3

--

--

1

(1)

Other 5

--

5

7

1

6 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1),(2) $1,099

$326

$773

$972

$260

$712

























Impact of Acquired IPR&D $4

$4

$--

$--

$--

$--





(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Management considers the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health (excl. B+L) (non-GAAP) to be meaningful information and utilizes it in decision making and for compensation purposes. Adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health Excluding B+L (non-GAAP) is not intended to be representative of GAAP continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA for B+L is not intended to be representative of discontinued operations as the criteria for that accounting has not been met. As such, Adjusted EBITDA excluding B+L (non-GAAP) as included herein may not be indicative of the results of the operations or Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) in the future, or if B+L met the criteria to be treated as a discontinued operation during any of the periods presented. (2) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) above includes Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. For Bausch Health Companies Inc., this amounted to $47 million and $37 million, which includes $0 and $1 million related to B+L, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





