An impressive lineup of local brands, including Arc'teryx, Browns, Dynamite, Garage, Judith & Charles, La Canadienne, Rudsak and Moose Knuckles, will also join this groundbreaking new destination.

MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Royalmount is proud to announce the next set of renowned local and international brands joining the previously confirmed major retailers coming to Montreal's newest destination, officially scheduled to open in summer 2024. Fifty percent of the brands and retail concepts set to open at Royalmount will be completely new to the Quebec market.

"We are delighted to welcome these world-class and category-leading brands to Royalmount, which will become the number one destination in Eastern Canada for retail, dining and entertainment. Years of thought and planning have gone into bringing the right brands to Montreal. These arrivals represent an exciting future for Royalmount and will help bring our shared vision and values to life. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests next year," said Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo.

International luxury brands

Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, David Yurman and TAG Heuer are the latest international luxury brands set to open at Royalmount next year. Previously confirmed brands include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and RH, which will also be opening standalone stores at Royalmount next year.

Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, David Yurman and TAG Heuer will open their first-ever standalone stores in Montreal, in the heart of the Royalmount project. David Yurman will open its largest store in Canada, while TAG Heuer will pay tribute to the history of racing in the city through its design. Michael Kors will expand its presence in the city with a new standalone store, including Michael Kors Collection.

A wide array of local brands

Several major local brands have also confirmed they will be opening at Royalmount in 2024, including Acuité Visuelle, Aldo, Arc'teryx, Bikini Village, Browns, Dynamite, Garage, Influenceu, Judith & Charles, La Canadienne, La Vie en Rose, Mackage, Moose Knuckles and Rudsak. Catering to a diverse customer base, these local brands strengthen Royalmount's commitment to offering an inclusive luxury experience available to all.

Among the local brands joining Royalmount, Browns will occupy 5,000 sq. ft. of space, while Moose Knuckle will span more than 3,800 sq. ft. Garage, one of United States' fastest-growing brands in young women's casual clothing segment, will occupy more than 3,500 sq. ft.

Royalmount is a $7 billion, mixed-use development in the heart of Montreal, featuring retail, offices, restaurants and entertainment, all surrounding our engaging central park. The first phase will consist of 824,000 sq. ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. Royalmount will be the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in the Americas and the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. Delivered by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, it aims to bring best-in-class brands and experiences to the Quebec market.

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned, Quebec-based real estate development and management company specializing in a progressive, human-centric and vibrant approach that's strongly focused on lived experience. Inspired by the world's greatest designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's highly experienced team develops real estate projects that meet the aspirations of current and future generations. Building on the success of the innovative mixed-use projects already in its portfolio, Carbonleo remains committed to revitalizing Montreal by creating a range of propitious, exceptional and highly valuable projects that integrate seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life. Founded in 2012, the company has more than 170 employees and counts several major projects to its credit, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the Four Seasons Montreal Hotel and Private Residences. For more information on Carbonleo, visit www.carbonleo.com

About L Catterton

With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made around 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, visit www.lcatterton.com

