MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal is pleased to inaugurate its new virtual exhibition, Oratory Stories. This rich exhibition showcases the Oratory's collections as well as the historical, artistic, and intangible heritage of this emblematic Montréal landmark. It features more than three hundred artifacts and brings together sixty video clips specially produced for the project. It offers a unique opportunity to explore, up close, pieces that are seldom or never displayed, while discovering the breadth and diversity of the Oratory's heritage.

Oratory Stories (CNW Group/Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal)

"This interactive project allows visitors to see this National Historic Site of Canada in a new light. Through past and present memories, we meet the people who shaped and witnessed a cultural universe unlike any other. We give a voice to the faces of the Oratory," says Chantal Turbide, Museum Director and Curator of Artistic Heritage.

The exhibition unfolds in three parts: an immersive 3D tour of the site; ten original stories addressing the Oratory's most significant themes; and rarely seen heritage objects presented in a brand-new chronological sequence.

Designed by the Oratory Museum team, fully bilingual and accessible, the exhibition is available free of charge online at: oratorystories.org

This online project was made possible thanks to Digital Museums Canada, an investment program administered by the Canadian Museum of History.

Join us on this virtual journey and let yourself be guided through the stories that make Saint Joseph's Oratory an invaluable treasure!

Curatorial Team and Credits

Curator: Chantal Turbide, Museum Director and Curator of Artistic Heritage

Artistic Direction: Etienne Desrosiers, Filmmaker

Project Management and Development: Chantal Turbide and Alexis Roy, Project Manager

Conceptualization and Web Production Direction: KNGFU

